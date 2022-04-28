Suspicious fire damages Kerikeri takeaways, knocks out power

The fire destroyed a meter box and knocked out power to several shops, including a popular takeaway outlet. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fish and chips are temporarily off the menu after a suspicious fire at a Kerikeri takeaways knocked out power to a block of shops.

Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson said a passer-by saw flames at the rear of Calypso takeaways about 9pm on Wednesday, called 111 and ran across the road to McDonald's for a bucket of water in an attempt to douse the flames.

The fire had started in a 120-litre drum of used cooking oil on the rear porch of the shops, next door to the town's police station.

Two fire crews managed to put out the flames before the building was seriously damaged.

Fire and Emergency NZ investigator Jason Goffin said the blaze was suspicious.

One wall had exterior damage and the building's meter box, which was immediately above the fire, was destroyed.

There would be no power to businesses in the building until an electrician could complete the repairs.

There were reports of youths hanging around in the porch before the fire.

It was a reminder for business owners to keep waste bins locked and away from buildings, he said.

Just a few days ago former government minister Shane Jones hit out at "dorks" and an "insidious level of criminality" in Kerikeri after a sculpture commissioned by local hapū Ngāti Rēhia was damaged by vandals even before it was completed.