Police stopped this Toyota Estima on State Highway 10, near Oromahoe, thought to be connected to an incident Kaikohe on Monday afternoon. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police are investigating a brawl on Kaikohe's main street which left a man in hospital with head injuries.

Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said police were called to a fight on lower Broadway, near the junction with Raihara St, around 1.50pm on Monday.

It appeared one man had been assaulted by a number of other men and had suffered injuries to his head and body. The suspects then left in a vehicle.

The fight was thought to be gang-related but there was no evidence a firearm had been used.

Police later located the vehicle travelling north on State Highway 10 at Oromahoe, just south of Kerikeri.

The occupants were taken back to Kaikohe station where they were being interviewed by police.

The enquiry was ongoing, Robinson said.

He urged anyone with information about the Broadway incident, or who had CCTV or dashcam footage, to call police on 105 quoting file number P049913407.

Information could also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance and a helicopter responded.

One patient was transported to Bay of Islands Hospital in a moderate condition. He was later transferred to Whangārei Hospital.