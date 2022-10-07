Summer is on our doorstep and it's time to enjoy a vacation. Photo / Supplied

The borders are open, the mandates are gone and summer is coming which means those who have resisted the temptation so far might be finally ready for a proper holiday.

Travel business domestically and internationally is picking up and providers are reporting rising revenue.

New Zealand holiday home giant Bachcare says it had sold 31 per cent more nights for the coming summer season than the same time last year.

Strong domestic demand and a shortage of rental accommodation are driving a 25 per cent increase in peak pricing.

TradeMe-owned booking site Holiday Houses says Northland had been the fourth most popular destination for bookings in the past 12 months.

However, they had seen a 20 per cent drop in the number of nationwide bookings year-on-year, likely due to the spike in activity in mid-2021.

"The most popular districts in the Northland region are Bay of Islands, Mangawhai, Paihia, and Coopers Beach," spokesperson Gavin Lloyd said.

Whangārei Flight Centre travel agents Virginia Pope and Alicia Brown have been swamped with travel enquiries. Photo / Tania Whyte

Meanwhile, Flight Centre has re-opened its Whangārei branch on Cameron St after it closed in October 2020 because of the pandemic. Customers had been diverted to the Kerikeri office.

Centre manager Alicia Brown said she and her team were thrown into the deep end and had been swamped with customers keen to book a getaway.

"It has been very intense since the border opened. It is neat to see so many who have been idle and now want to go travelling again," Brown said.

She said not only were loyal customers happily returning to the branch, but passers-by were popping their heads in and sharing their excitement that travel is back.

"Places have opened up. The United Kingdom and Europe don't even mention Covid anymore."

Many countries and airlines have dropped vaccination requirements for travel with some destinations still asking for a negative test upon entry.

Among the most popular destinations was the UK for those wanting to finally catch up with their families as well as the rest of Europe. The Pacific islands and Australia are also a hot destinations along with domestic trips.

"Cruising is picking up too. We are taking bookings for 2023 and 2024."

Brown said people mostly wanted to go to places where they felt safe.

Figures from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation show that tourism in Asia is coming back slowly whereas Europe is leading the international travel recovery.

The organisation's forecast predicts that visitor numbers in Asia will be just 30 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for the rest of 2022.

In New Zealand, international arrivals are about half of what they were before Covid.

Getting back into the swing of travel

For over two years, Covid has kept many people's holiday plans in check and the return to the world of travel can feel overwhelming. The Northern Advocate has put together some useful tips for those planning to explore New Zealand this summer.

Choosing a booking site: Know your host

Choosing a booking site comes down to personal preference and where your research takes you.

Some providers have perfected the user interface and run easy-to-use apps. Others rely on the old faithful email.

Prices, selection of rentals and types of accommodation can also be factors that determine who you book with.

Booking.com for example tends to list mainstream accommodations including motels, hotels, holiday parks and campgrounds. Bookabach, Bachcare and Holiday Houses specialise in classic Kiwi family holiday rental.

Airbnb is an eclectic mix of holiday apartments and units, cabins, private rooms and more unusual stays such as tree houses and glamping spots.

The Poor Knights Island is one of the world's top dive and snorkelling locations. Photo / Supplied

Both Airbnb and Booking.com are multi-national companies. Bookabach is part of the Expedia Group which is also based overseas. Holiday Houses belongs to TradeMe and Bachcare is registered in New Zealand.

The sites charge hosts various commission fees so not all money that you spend on your accommodation might feed back into the New Zealand economy.

One option to avoid this is to online search for the rental of your choice and find a private website or contact details to book your stay.

Because you don't pay commission fees, you might get a cheaper deal and all revenue stays within the local economy.

The downside is that you don't get the additional customer services that the big providers offer, for example, if you have issues with the rental or the host.

Consumer NZ recommends doing your research thoroughly before you hit the 'book' button.

"Use a few different sites to get a feel for accommodation prices in the area you're visiting," a spokesperson said.

"Always read the accommodation description carefully and look at any reviews from previous guests."

Cancellation: If things don't go to plan

If Covid has taught us anything then it's that things don't always goes to plan.

To get a good deal for your holiday, you want to book your accommodation early but that also means that circumstances might change.

It is important that you check the provider's cancellation terms before you book.

Once the booking is processed, you have agreed to the provider's policies and worst case scenario you could lose your deposit or more if you need to cancel.

Matapouri is rated as one of New Zealand's most beautiful beaches. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"Accommodation providers can't just charge whatever they like," a Consumer NZ spokesperson said.

"A term which allows a provider to charge a steep cancellation fee risks being unfair and breaching the Fair Trading Act."

A booking site could also breach the Act if their contract allowed them to cancel a booking without penalty but imposed a fee on the consumer for doing so.

Excessive cancellation fees may be considered penalties under contract law and are open to legal challenges.

"If you've been unfairly stung by a provider, you may be able to get a chargeback from your bank if you paid by credit or debit card.

Alternatively, you could lodge a claim in the Disputes Tribunal for a refund," Consumer NZ said.

During the height of the pandemic, some providers including Airbnb came under scrutiny for unfair cancellation policies.

Late last year, the Commerce Commission also launched an investigation into Bachcare after receiving complaints over their cancellation policies.

On Airbnb, different hosts have different policies. It is clearly stated on their profile. If a full refund is available, it is usually processed promptly but often there is a cut-off date.

This is the same on Booking.com and Bookabach.

The walk to Cape Brett in the Bay of Islands offers some breath-taking views. Photo / Mary Sawyer

Bachcare offers cancellations up to 30 days before the trip and will charge 30 per cent of the rental fees. If you cancel less than 30 days ahead, you will be fully charged.

Holiday Houses charges a $75 cancellation fee. Additional charges may apply, depending on the individual host.

You're entitled to a full refund if the host cancels your booking. Some sites give you the option of transferring your payment to another property but you don't have to accept this offer, Consumer NZ says.

Hidden fees and what else to look out for

Hidden fees often pop up as you want to confirm your booking and suddenly the site charges you for booking, service or cleaning fees. Some rentals, particularly on Bachcare, also charge for linen.

Parties and events are generally not allowed in any holiday homes. Most places won't allow visitors apart from the guests that have been confirmed as part of the booking.

If you have an infant or toddler who still sleeps in a cot, ensure accommodation provides one for you in case you don't want to bring a portacot. Some rentals provide those for free, others will charge you.

Once you're embarking on your trip, make sure you get what you have paid for.

"If the property isn't a patch on what was advertised – the ad claimed luxury accommodation or a beachfront location and you didn't get it – you have grounds to seek compensation," Consumer NZ says.

Under the Consumer Guarantees Act, the property must be available to guests over the pre-arranged period and reasonably clean. The Fair Trading Act also prohibits traders from making misleading claims so they can't misrepresent the condition of the property.

Don't forget your travel insurance, especially on international trips.

Julia's pick: 10 unique accommodations in Northland

The Green Rabbit, Mangonui

A cabin, a hammock, an outdoor bathtub, two glasses of wine and secluded natural beauty. What else do you want?

Sleeps 2

From $250 a night

The Green Rabbit near Mangonui. Photo / Supplied

The Yurt Wai Rua, Whangārei

A glamping dream come true complete with a hot tub and fireplace, and it's so close to town.

Sleeps 2

From $150 a night

The Yurt Wai Rua in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

The Black Sheep Farm, Langs Beach

For those who are looking for the farming feel but don't want to miss out on creature comforts.

Sleeps 3

From $220 a night

The Country Homestead at Black Sheep Farm near Langs Beach. Photo / Supplied

The Rock, Paihia

Want to be rocked to sleep in the Bay of Islands after some dusk fishing and night kayaking? Then The Rock overnight cruise should be your pick.

Sleeps 2- 6 (per cabin)

From $398 a night

The Rock in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Supplied

Container Cottage, Kaiwaka

A 40ft high cube shipping container with a cute kitchen, board games and a large deck equipped with a BBQ – a unique family get-away.

Sleeps 4

From $110 a night

Valley Vista Eco Retreat's Container Cottage in Kaiwaka. Photo / Supplied

The Postmaster's Lodgings, Rawene

Quaint and frankly stunning: bedrooms are furnished with an eclectic selection of antiques and offer Hokianga Harbour views.

Sleeps 3

From $150 a night

The Postmaster's Lodgings in Rawene. Photo / Supplied

Magic Cottage, Kāeo

If you love your Instagram, you'll love this picturesque spot. The retreat nestled between pohutukawa trees with a private jetty couldn't be any cuter.

Sleeps 2

From $299 a night (min 2 nights stay)

The Magic Cottage near Kāeo. Photo / Supplied

The Glasshouse, Whangārei

Welcome to Champagne life! This luxurious house with a 180-degree panorama view over Kauri Mountain is simply spectacular.

From $1375 a night (min stay 2 nights)

Sleeps 2

The Glasshouse near Kauri Mountain. Photo / Supplied

Te Hana Te Ao Marama Marae, Te Hana

This beautiful marae invites groups to immerse themselves in Maori culture, offering hangi, kapa haka and tours of their traditional village.

Min. 10 people

Price on request

Te Hana Te Ao Marama Marae in Te Hana. Photo / Supplied

Maunga Iti, Tūtūkākā

Glamping in a luxury tent tucked into the native bush with views of the beautiful Tutukaka Coast with massage and meditation – it's pure wellness.

Sleeps 3

From $290 a night

Maunga Iti in Tūtūkākā. Photo / Supplied

We asked Northlanders: Have you booked your summer holiday yet?

Chris Peppercorn has just returned home after living in the UK for 10 years. Photo / Tania Whyte

Chris Peppercorn: "We just moved back home from the UK after 10 years and have no money left to go on holiday, especially with the cost of living here. But it's great that the world is open again and I'd love to go travelling."

For Lara Curd life is a holiday and no bookings are required. Photo / Tania Whyte

Lara Curd: "No I haven't booked anything. I've been studying the last couple of years so my life is a holiday."

For Tāmati Rākena the whānau family bach is all he'll ever need. Photo / Tania Whyte

Tāmati Rākena: "We have a house out in Mitimiti, we don't need to go on holiday. We thought about it but why would we if we have our own creek, a fishing spot and heaps of mussels to pick?"

Amelia Moyle and Fraser Eastgate are preparing for their honeymoon roadie this summer. Photo / Tania Whyte

Fraser Eastgate & Amelia Moyle: "We're going on our honeymoon. It's going to be a road trip around the North Island with our caravan."