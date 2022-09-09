Northlanders have made 4532 ACC claims for motorcycle accidents in the past 10 years. Photo / NZME

Some stretches of Northland's most dangerous rural highways will be upgraded as part of a programme targeting high-risk routes for motorcyclists.

Figures released to the Northern Advocate show that Northlanders have made 4532 ACC claims for motorcycle accidents in the past 10 years, with 2020 and 2021 having the highest number of claims, with 464 and 472.

The safety improvements on numerous sections of 25 rural roads cross the country are part of the Road and Roadsides programme, a joint venture between ACC and Waka Kotahi.

ACC injury prevention partner and Ride Forever programme manager David Keilty said while motorcyclists make up just three per cent of road users in New Zealand, they account for 20 per cent of road-related injury claims.

Research also shows the likelihood of death or serious injury for motorcyclists is 21 times higher than a car driver travelling over the same distance, Keilty said.

So far this year 24 people have died on Northland's roads, with six of them - 25 per cent - being motorcyclists. In 2021 five (16 per cent) of Northland's 30 road fatalities involved motorcyclists.

ACC figures show that over the past 10 years, an average of almost 7,200 people lodged motorcycle-related injury claims.

In 2021, ACC was supporting more than 7,500 people who had suffered a road-related motorbike injury, at a total cost of more than $111 million.

The Northland claim total cost was not available.

"ACC is committed to reducing the number and severity of motorcycle injuries that occur on New Zealand roads and this is one way we're investing in motorcycle safety," Keilty said.

Stretches of four routes within Northland are in line for upgrades.

These are Whangārei to Waitangi via Waipoua; Russell to Whangārei via Whakapara; Auckland to Paihia via Titirangi; Wellsford to Waipū, and Auckland to Mangawhai.

The exact stretches of the highways to be upgraded have yet to be announced as they are still in the planning/design phase and exact routes/upgrades have not been determined.

The $6.3 million programme is due to be completed by 2024.

The road improvements involve a range of motorcycle-friendly safety measures, such as installing rub rails on existing roadside barriers; installing or replacing signs; sealing driveways; installing LCD panels and removing trees.

The upgrades for each road are recommended by Waka Kotahi and approved by ACC.

Funding comes from the Motorcycle Safety Levy (MSL), which riders contribute to through their motorcycle registration fees.

Motorcycle Awareness Month was launched at Parliament on Thursday, with a display of helmets to mark the 50 riders and pillion passengers killed on NZ's roads every year. Photo / Supplied

ACC data shows motorcycle-related claims generally increase in September, which is why it is Motorcycle Awareness Month – an initiative run by ACC and the Motorcycle Safety Awareness Council (MSAC) to celebrate the start of the "riding season" and encourage riders to get "ride-ready".

The initiative encourages riders to pay more attention, especially at intersections, as more bikes take to the road.

"Figures show more than 50 per cent of motorcyclists deregister and put their bikes away over the winter months," Keilty says.

"September is when most riders get their bikes out of the garage after storing them during winter."

Riders should make sure their personal protective gear is still in good condition before getting back on their bikes.

"At the end of the day, the only thing between you and the road in the event of a crash is the gear you choose to wear," he said.

"It's an old saying but still very much relevant: dress for the slide and not the ride."

Data shows riders who have completed a Ride Forever coaching course are up to 50 per cent less likely to lodge a motorcycle-related accident claim than non-trained riders.

More information about Ride Forever can be found here: https://www.rideforever.co.nz/.