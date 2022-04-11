The protest outside the former oil refinery at Marsden Point, was largely peaceful. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The protest outside the former oil refinery at Marsden Point, was largely peaceful. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A group protesting outside the mothballed Marsden Point Oil Refinery say they want constraints on the company that operates it, rather than nationalisation.

The refinery officially closed on March 31 and the site became an import-only business known as Channel Infrastructure.

A group arrived outside the refinery on Sunday to protest its closure, along with other issues.

Two people were arrested on Sunday, Whangārei area commander Inspector Martyn Ruth said, but the protest was peaceful on Monday. The two people who were arrested were released, Ruth said.

Organised by anti-Covid mandate protester Brad Flutey, around 20 vehicles and 30 to 40 people were at the site yesterday morning.

Ruth said up to 90 people had been present, and police were working with Waka Kotahi to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Brad Flutey (right) talking to police at the scene of the protest. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"Police recognise the public's right to protest peacefully and lawfully but will take action where required," he said.

The protest was occupying a grassed area on the side of State Highway 15, but some of the protesters were moving to an area on the side of the less busy Mair Rd.

Some of the protesters had placards with "Freedom" and "Save our refinery" written on them, among other issues.

Flutey said he did not want the Government to nationalise the refinery. He wanted constraints put on the operation instead.

A website that went online last week to encourage people to head to the refinery site to protest, suggested Flutey and his group wanted to "regain ownership" of the operation.

Flutey suggested yesterday the New Zealand public could come together to influence the directors of the Marsden Point operation, rather than getting the Government involved.

"Governments come and go, at least there's some consistency to regular people."

Organiser Brad Flutey. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Monday's peaceful protest was a far cry from the Wellington Parliamentary protests which Flutey attended. He told the Advocate he regretted some of what happened in the capital.

"I know we could've done that better," he said.

Flutey said keeping the refining capability was important to the protesters, as total reliance on receiving petrol from overseas could cause shortages and price hikes.

He questioned the quality of the petrol refined overseas, as well as the quality of the bitumen New Zealand was importing.

The refinery stopped producing bitumen early last year, leaving the country reliant on imported bitumen for roading projects.

A spokesperson for Channel infrastructure, formerly Refining NZ, said the decommissioning of the refinery assets was continuing as planned.

"We remain in regular touch with local police to ensure that any activity at or around our site is lawful and does not disrupt our operations.

"The refinery has now been permanently shut down and refined fuel imports are now flowing through the terminal.

"It is worth noting that the operations of our site have nothing whatsoever to do with Government policy decisions related to Covid-19."

The yellow Mini was also at the Wellington anti-mandate protest. Photo / Michael Cunningham

One protester said she was worried about the environment and fluoride in toothpaste and drinking water.

When asked about the role of the refinery, she said it needed to stop one day, but "not today".

The protester, who did not want to be named, said it should not be shut down now due to high petrol prices and shortages.

Although some of the protesters set up tents, and several have brought campervans, Flutey said the intention was to come to the site every day rather than camp on the roadside area.

The protest site was very quiet yesterday, with only the occasional raised voice and toots from passing motorists.

One man in a yellow mini said he had been at the recent anti-mandate protest at Parliament.

A video posted earlier on the "Dig In at Marsden" social media page said the protest would be an "occupation" aimed at securing Marsden Point's refining capabilities.

Protesters have been claiming on social media they want to save "fuel security". The video also references the anti-vaccine occupation at Parliament.

The "Dig in at Marsden" website and Facebook page were set up to encourage people from the anti-mandate protest in Wellington, which ended a month ago, to protest at Marsden Point.

Flutey was arrested at the Parliament protest on February 26, accused of encouraging protesters to behave in a manner likely to cause violence and then for failing to comply with police orders.

Those charges were later dropped, but Flutey is currently facing charges stemming from a clash with police outside a Whangārei liquor store, allegedly over his refusal to wear a mask.