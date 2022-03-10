Stolen car torched, house threatened by flames

Almost nothing was left of the late-model Audi after it was stolen and set alight. Photo / supplied

Almost nothing was left of the late-model Audi after it was stolen and set alight. Photo / supplied

Flames from a stolen Audi abandoned and set alight on a road north of Kaitāia early today spread to nearby bamboo and threatened a house.

Residents at a Paparore Rd address who went to investigate voices and a loud bang outside their property just before 6am found a car had been left in the lane and set on fire.

The blaze spread quickly into a bamboo hedge, making the residents fear for their home.

Four fire appliances responded from Kaitaia and Houhora volunteer brigades.

Kaitaia deputy fire chief Ross Beddows said the late-model Audi was burning fiercely and the alloy melting and ''popping'' when the first crew arrived.

The blaze was brought under control within minutes but almost nothing was left of the vehicle except for the wheels, chassis and two pillars.

''A fuel container which appeared to have been used to provide an accelerant was left three-quarters full nearby, indicating that the perpetrators were not aware of the current value of petrol,'' Beddows said.

A passer-by retrieved the container before it also went up in flames.

The car had been abandoned just 50m off State Highway 1, he said.

The Audi had earlier been reported stolen. Police are investigating.