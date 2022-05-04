Police are attending a rolled cattle truck on SH12 near Dargaville. Photo / NZ Herald

Police are attending a rolled cattle truck on SH12 near Dargaville. Photo / NZ Herald

Update: As of 6:37 pm the road is reopened, but police advise caution as cordons are still in place around the trailer which is yet to be moved.

A stock truck has rolled on State Highway 12 causing a road closure at Tokatoka Road in Ruawai.

The truck driver was uninjured after their trailer unit carrying cattle rolled at around 4:25 pm today

At 6:25 police finished assisting in extracting animals from the trailers, but detours were still in place as the trailer was still blocking the road

Drivers were urged to drive with care due to wandering stock on the road.

The suggested alternative routes are Mititai Rd, Inch Rd and Blong Rd.

A police spokesperson suggested it's likely the road would be closed for at least another hour.

Police are asking that drivers follow directions of emergency services on-site, and delay their journey or allow extra time for a long detour.