Sport Northland chief executive Brent Eastwood is moving on after more than two decades at the helm helping enrich Northlanders’ lives by getting them into physical activities.

Eastwood announced on Wednesday that he had accepted a new position as the Regional Sports Trusts (RST) network director, which will involve working on behalf of 13 RSTs across the country.

His last day at Sport Northland will be December 1 and he steps into his new role the following week. He will still be based in Whangārei.

Eastwood said he had “mixed emotions” about leaving the role which was “my dream job, in the sector and region I love”.

“You don’t work for an organisation for that long without having mixed emotions about walking away.

“On the other side of the coin, I’ll still be involved in the sector and with regional sports trusts and a challenge to bring 13 organisations together to collaborate and increase capability.

“The good thing about my new role is I’m going to be able to stay up here and still be involved with Sport Northland.”

Sport Northland is a regional sports trust which, through its programmes and events, aims to encourage people into play, active recreation, and sport.

It also owns and operates several facilities including Kensington Fitness and McKay Stadium.

Eastwood has been with the organisation since 1991, the year the trust was formed upon the amalgamation of the Northland Recreation and Sports Trust with the Northland Sports Foundation.

He was manager of Kensington Fitness prior to taking on the facilities/community fitness and leisure manager role. He became chief executive in 1998.

Eastwood said he was most proud of “seeing the organisation evolve over the years and seeing the people within it grow”.

“Staying with an organisation for that many years is a bit of a rarity these days, but it was always my dream job in the region that I was born and raised in, so to say I had purpose in what I did week in and week out for that long, would be an understatement.

“It’s been hugely satisfying to see people learn and grow and develop, not only in their roles but as human beings. It’s been a real privilege and something I’ll always treasure.”

Brent Eastwood [pictured with his wife Leanne] will take up a new role as the Regional Sports Trust’s network director in December.

Eastwood said he was also pleased with “the impact the organisation has had on Northland communities and Northlanders, through the different initiatives and activities we do”.

“I think we have had an impact on getting more Northlanders into physical activities.”

Other highlights include overseeing many large sports facility projects in the region, including the $7m redevelopment of McKay Stadium in 2002 and the $11m re-development of Whangarei Aquatic Centre in 2008.

Eastwood has also advised on developments such as Te Hiku Sports Hub, Lindvart Park, Kaikohe and Pohe Island Bike Park, and was involved in the $2.3m upgrade of Kensington Fitness, which was completed this year.

He was awarded the CK Doig Leadership Award at the NZ Sport and Recreation Awards in 2016, along with the Mark Mitchell Memorial Award for contribution to the sector at the NZ Recreation Association Awards.

Eastwood said he was excited to be taking on a new challenge.

“It will be a challenging role to work collaboratively across all the RSTs, but there is enormous potential in all of us working together to better tell our collective story and advocate nationally for what we do and the impact we make.”

Sport Northland co-chairs Kath Wharton and Libby Jones said Eastwood would be “a fantastic asset” to the RST network group.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Brent and a great next step for him.

“He will be sorely missed at Sport Northland, not just for his many years of dedication to the organisation, but for his ongoing commitment to the bicultural partnership, his dedication to getting Northlanders active and moving more, his strong relationships, his integrity in all he does and for being such an amazing leader.”

The board would soon be advising stakeholders and staff of the process and timeline for the recruitment of a new chief executive, they said.

