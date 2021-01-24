Speed limits to drop on 60 Far North roads starting today

Local resident Keith Hawkins backed a proposal to lower the speed limit on Waimate North Rd when it was first announced last year, saying it had become an busy route between Kaikohe and Kerikeri since it was sealed about 10 years ago. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Local resident Keith Hawkins backed a proposal to lower the speed limit on Waimate North Rd when it was first announced last year, saying it had become an busy route between Kaikohe and Kerikeri since it was sealed about 10 years ago. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Speed limits will be reduced on 60 Far North roads from today — some by 60km/h — in a bid to improve road safety.

The changes to council roads between Kāeo and Ōhaeawai, including Waipapa and Waimate North, follow public consultation last year that attracted 166 submissions. Most called for lower speeds.

The rolling review of speed limits across the Far North is part of the government's Road to Zero Road Safety Strategy but is also in response to concerns raised by residents.

Speed limits will drop from 100km/h to 80km/h on 16 roads or sections of roads, from 100km/h to 60km/h on 34 roads, and from 100km/h to 40km/h on 10 roads. The speed limit will increase from 50km/h to 60km/h on two roads and remain unchanged at 50km/h on seven roads.

The speed limit on the eastern end of Wiroa Rd, from SH10 to just past Kerikeri airport, will drop from 80km/h to 60km/h. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Far North mayor John Carter said the district had grown and traffic volumes had changed since the old speed limits were set.

"We need to ensure we all get to our destinations safely. Improved speed management is one way of making our roads safer," he said.

Other ways of increasing safety include better road engineering, safer cars and improving driver education.

"The Government and council are working on these other options as well, but they take time and are costly. Amending speed limits is one way we can reduce serious injuries and fatalities on our roads now," Carter said.

New speed limit signs will be installed from today and over the next few weeks. The new limit on each road will come into force once the signs are up.

The speed limit on the northern end of Waimate North Rd, from SH10 to just past Springbank School, will drop to 60km/h. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Because of the number of roads that need to be reviewed the council is doing one piece of the district at a time.

Related articles Speed limits to be slashed in Far North 22 May, 2020 05:00 PM Quick Read

Feedback on proposed new limits in the Kaitaia-Awaroa and Kohukohu-Broadwood areas will be sought soon.

A review of speed limits on council roads in the Bay of Islands and Kerikeri will start in the second half of the year.

In general the speed limit on sealed rural roads is being reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h and on unsealed roads from 100km/h to 60km/h. The reduction is greater on some narrow, winding roads or around schools.

Speed limits on state highways are set by a different process administered by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

[ONLINE ONLY]

THE NEW LIMITS

100km/h to 80km/h

Mangakaretu Rd (from Puketotara Rd to north of Tyree Rd), Ness Rd, Old Bay Rd, Onekura Rd (from Pungaere Rd to Daroux Dr), Puketotara Rd (from SH10 to Mangakaretu Rd), Pungaere Rd (from SH10 to end of seal approx 120m southeast of Glendale Heights Rd), Sandys Rd (from SH10 to number 238 Sandys Rd), Te Ahu Ahu Rd (from SH10 to Old Bay Rd), Te Ahu Ahu Rd (from Old Bay Rd to SH1), Waiare Rd (from SH10 to Upokorau Rd — end of seal), Waiare Rd (from 50m north of Puketi Rd to SH1), Waipapa West Rd, Waimate North Rd (from Valencia Ln to 660 Waimate North Rd), Waimate North Rd (from Okokako Rd to Te Ahu Ahu Rd), Wehirua Rd, Wiroa Rd (from 50m southwest of Kerikeri Airport entrance to Waiare Rd).

100km/h to 60km/h

Bullman Rd, Ironbark Rd, Jenkins Rd, Jennings Rd, Koronae Rd, Koropewa Rd, Lodore Rd, Lodore East Rd, Mangakaretu Rd (from north of Tyree Rd to Puketotara Rd), Montrose Rd, Ngapuhi Rd, Okokako Rd, Onekura Rd (from Daroux Dr to road end), Otaere Rd, Porotu Rd, Pukepoto Rd, Puketi Rd, Puketotara Rd (from Mangakaretu Rd to Waiare Rd), Pungaere Rd (from end of seal approx 120m southeast of Glendale Heights Rd to Waiare Rd), Saward Rd, Scott Rd, Shirley Rd, Signal Rd, Topps Access Rd, Tyree Rd, Valencia Ln, Waiare Rd (from Upokorau Rd to 50m north of Puketi Rd (unsealed section), Waikaramu Rd, Waikopiro Ln, Waikuku Rd, Waimate North Rd (from SH10 to Valencia Ln), Waimate North Rd (from 660 Waimate North Rd to Okokako Rd), Whakataha Rd, Wiroa Rd (from SH10 to 50m southwest of Kerikeri Airport entrance).

100km/h to 40km/h

Caprine Rd, Courthouse Ln, Daroux Dr, Herbert Rd, Karaka Rd, Manuwai Ln, Oromahoe School Rd, Riverstream Dr, Sandys Rd (from number 238 to end of road), Upokorau Rd.

50km/h to 60km/h

McLeod Rd, Old Valley Rd.

No change (50km/h)

Kahikatearoa Lane, Klinac Lane, Maritime Lane, Pataka Lane, Poplar Lane, Skippers Lane, Waipapa Loop Rd.