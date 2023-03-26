Police attended multiple minor crashes over the weekend. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Over the weekend, Northland police attended a spate of minor vehicle incidents, and their nature highlighted the state of driving in Northland.

Some of these minor crashes involved cars colliding with lamp posts, power poles and cattle and driving into ditches. Though minor, Police said the behaviours contributing to crashes can often prove fatal.

A police spokesperson told the Advocate four main behaviours contribute to injury - and sometimes death - on our roads.

These are people driving too fast for the conditions, driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or fatigue, driving while distracted, and not being properly restrained.

“People should drive to the conditions. Wear your seatbelt, don’t drive tired or after drinking or taking drugs, and put your phone away,” the spokesperson said.

“We all have a role to play in keeping the roads safe. It’s up to every single road user to pay absolute attention to what they’re doing when they’re driving, riding, or crossing the road.”

They were quick to remind drivers that decisions made on the road impact not just those within the vehicle, but all others on the road.

Police attended a report of a car colliding with a power pole on Maunu Rd at 12.15am on Sunday. When emergency services arrived, there was nobody with the car. Police have confirmed it had earlier been stolen.

There was a single-vehicle crash on Pembroke St in Whangārei at 9.45pm on Saturday, with no reported injuries.

At 9pm on Saturday, a car crashed into lamp post at the intersection of Kerikeri Road and Access Road. There were no reported injuries.

There was a report of a car colliding with some cattle on State Highway 12 at 11.10pm on Saturday. There were no injuries to the occupants of the car, but one cow reportedly suffered a leg injury.

A car crashed into a ditch on State Highway 10 at 9.45am on Saturday, with no reported injuries.

Northland’s road toll for the year stands at nine, compared to six at the same time in 2022. The 2022 total of 38 road deaths was Northland’s highest in 22 years.