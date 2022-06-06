A house is on fire in the Whangārei district of Tikipunga. Video / Michael Cunningham

A house is on fire in Kiripaka Rd, Tikipunga, Whangārei, with large plumes of smoke coming from the weatherboard house.

Firefighters were called to the home after reports of smoke and flames coming from the property.

Part of Kiripaka Rd is closed and police are diverting traffic.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames. A police cordon has been set up to stop vehicles from entering the area.

Smoke from this house fire in Tikipunga, Whangārei, today, was visible from around the city.

Senior fire officer Paul Ballentine said firefighters were working to establish the whereabouts of the home's residents.

Fire and Emergency were alerted to the blaze at about 12:15pm today.

Four fire appliances are at the scene.

Two police officers are operating a cordon, directing traffic away from the house.

A few neighbours who went out into the street to see the fire appear to have been driven back inside by the persistent rain.