Police caught up with four of the youths after a foot chase. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested six youths travelling in a stolen car through Kamo earlier today.

"At about 11am, police became aware of a stolen vehicle travelling on Boswell St, Kamo," a police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle was monitored by police until it has come to a stop."

The Advocate understands a police car was rammed on Boswell St before the vehicle stopped.

Two of the occupants of the car were apprehended immediately, the spokesperson said.

Four others fled the scene on foot and were arrested a short distance away.

"All those involved - six youths - were taken into custody and will be referred to Youth Aid," the spokesperson added.