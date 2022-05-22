The International Rally of Whangārei, which was watched by millions around the world, has raised the district's profile as new projects come to life, Mayor Sheryl Mai says.

The International Rally of Whangārei, which was watched by millions around the world, has raised the district's profile as new projects come to life, Mayor Sheryl Mai says.

From the Mayor's Desk:

International Rally raising Whangārei's profile

The night of Friday May 13 saw my husband Mike ankle-deep in mud, trying to push our car out of the International Rally of Whangārei paddock.

It was late, dark, cold, slippery and certainly not part of anyone's planned festivities… But there we were. We were so relieved when along came a bunch of good Samaritans willing to get covered in muck, coming to our aid with no hesitation or second thought.

We weren't the only ones to get bogged down, and people with four-wheel drive vehicles and strops also helped the others. I didn't get a chance to thank everyone who helped unstick us that night, so – whoever you are – thank you!

It was an exciting culmination to an eventful evening, opening the Rally then watching rally drivers whip around the Pohe Island night stage of the International Rally of Whangārei. What an adrenaline rush!

It seemed like most of our district turned out for the event, and judging from the looks on the faces of some of our youngest guests, the evening was a complete success. More racing stages followed throughout the weekend on our well-loved (by rally drivers) gravel roads, bringing a welcome buzz to our district.

Congratulations to the organising team, volunteers, racing crew and sponsors. What a prize for our district to host such an internationally renowned event for so many years.

It's a busy time, with many projects reaching milestones across our district, including the Port Road Bridge widening. This is due to be finished in August, making travel to our port area much safer and more efficient for cars, trucks, bikes and pedestrians.

Slower drivers heading into Whangārei from Whangārei Heads and Parua Bay will soon be able to pull over more easily at Tamaterau, allowing others to pass using the long-awaited pull-in area which is being upgraded and asphalted. Parking areas will be marked, the exit and entrance improved, and more space allowed around the Pohutukawa tree and the other mature trees to allow water to seep through the ground to their roots.

The parking area between the Tamaterau Hall and the beach will also be improved through general maintenance and groundwork.

Construction of the exciting Destination Playground on Pohe Island is well underway and due to be finished in August this year. This is shaping up to be a 'wow-factor' project, with a lot of public interest growing as the playground structures are put in place.

We're also upgrading our Rose St Bus facilities, with the first stage due to be completed in June, and the new Civic Centre building on Rust Avenue is on track for practical completion towards the end of this year.

As you can see, there's a lot happening around our district, and I was particularly pleased to hear comments from the rally organisers, complimentary of the changes they have seen over the years they have been bringing the rally to Whangārei. Maybe by next year we can sort out the mud!?

More information on all projects mentioned here can be found at: www.wdc.govt.nz/Council/Projects