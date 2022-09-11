Sheryl Mai: Enrol to vote – there's still time

Central government elections have a much higher turnout than local elections Photo / NZME

OPINION

On Friday 9 September, we received the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of our District, I acknowledge Her Majesty's lifetime of service to our commonwealth. She will be held in our hearts in perpetuity.

Voter turnout in local government elections is slowly declining. Nine years ago, when I was first elected Mayor in 2013, voter turnout in Whangārei was 47 per cent (down from 49 per cent in 2010). At our last election in 2019, we had a 45 per cent voter turnout, while central government had 81.5 per cent voter turnout in the 2020 general elections.

Why do you think central government elections get a much higher turnout than local elections, when local government has such a high impact on our daily lives?

I would love to see Whangārei have a big jump in voter turnout this year. I encourage you to have conversations with your friends, family, neighbours and with first time voters to check if they are planning to vote. How do we get people to realise that their vote really does make a difference? I've seen election results where a candidate has won with only one, two or three votes more than the next person. Imagine being the person who got through thanks to that one vote.

Election hoardings for the 2019 local body elections Photo / NZME

Voting papers are posted this month to all registered voters on the electoral roll. If you know somebody who is turning 18, or someone who hasn't yet exercised their democratic right to enrol, its easy. Enrol online via vote.nz or freephone 0800 36 76 56. You will require ID (driver's license is the easiest, but there are other options too), and the whole process is fast and straightforward. If your enrolment is after August 12, you will need to place a special vote, as you won't receive your voting papers in the mail.

For the first time ever there will also be an Elections Hub at NGEN Room (187 Lower Dent Street) from 20 September. Staff from the Electoral Commission and Whangarei District Council will be onsite with the team from NGEN, helping with enrolments and voting.

The 2022 election will be history-making. If you're enrolled on the Māori Roll, this will be your first opportunity to vote for candidates standing in the new Māori Ward. If you're enrolled on the General Roll, you'll be voting for candidates standing in the ward you live in, and everyone will have the opportunity to vote for the Mayor regardless of what roll you're on or what ward you live in.

You can see all Whangarei District Council candidates on the Council web page wdc.govt.nz/Candidates, and if you're not sure which ward you're in, have a look on wdc.govt.nz/Wards (or contact our customer services team for help).

On Friday 7 October and Saturday 8 October, Council staff will be running a 'drive-through drop off' option at Forum North for people to post their votes without needing to leave their vehicles. How cool is that? This is another new service, and one we hope will encourage last-minute voters to get their papers in. People will also have the option of completing special votes right up to midday on election day, at our customer services centres at Forum North and Ruakākā, and the NGEN Room Elections Hub.

Remember, if you haven't already enrolled, it's not too late. This is your local community, and your local government. Let's raise our turnout to 60 per cent minimum.



Elections Hub at NGEN Room: Enrol and Vote!

187 Lower Dent St

Tuesday, 20 September

Wednesday, 21 September

Friday, 23 September

Tuesday, 27 September

Thursday, 29 September

Friday, 30 September

Tuesday, 4 October

Thursday, 6 October

Friday, 7 October

Saturday, 8 October until noon