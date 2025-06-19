Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Shayni in the Sky, a film about Shayni Couch and her journey of love and loss, set to debut in NZ

Northern Advocate
8 mins to read

Shayni and Micah Couch in Norway.

Shayni and Micah Couch in Norway.

When 21-year-old Shayni Hawkins set out from her home in Northland bound for Dubai, it was for a short-term adventure. Within months, she’d met American Micah Couch during a skydive and the adventurous couple married at Tutukākā. Tragedy struck three years later when Micah died during a wingsuit Base jump, Shayni in the Sky, which tracks her journey, will debut in New Zealand next month. From her US home, Shayni speaks with Jodi Bryant before its release.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate