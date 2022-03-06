Shane Reti: No Covid victory parade for mental health

What is required now are more mental health practitioners and better access to them. Photo / 123rf

Success in basketball is to be awarded the MVP the most valuable player. We look forward to when we can celebrate what can be called the CVP, the Covid victory parade, but that time is not now.

I have previously joined others in noting that comparing Covid death rates alone over the past two years is a shallow and narrow measurement of success.

We should be pleased with a low per capita Covid death rate but it takes no account of other harms.

For example, I have previously shown that there is no Covid victory parade for cancer patients who have had delayed endoscopies.

There is also no Covid victory parade for mental health. Assessing mental health during Covid confronts the data challenge that is mental health with the minister telling me that the latest confirmed suicide data is for 2018. Interim suicide data over the past two years apparently suggests no increase.

I am interested in confirmed data and so I asked the Minister about hospital admissions for intentional self-harm (ISH) before Covid and over the past two years of Covid. The following graphs require further data analysis but seem to point to a story of generally increasing intentional self-harm.

This is no epiphany. Why should we be surprised that mental health has deteriorated when Covid has so severely disrupted our way of life and social networks. There are other measures of mental such as levels of domestic violence that would further fill out this grim story.

What is required now are more mental health practitioners and better access to them. It is discouraging to have the minister answer my question in the house last week that there are now 32,000 people waiting more than four months for a first specialist assessment.

How many of these are for a mental health assessment? There were less than 1000 in total waiting for first specialist assessment across all specialties when we handed over in 2017 and now there are 32,000.

This is not the time for a covid victory parade because New Zealanders with mental health issues aren't in that parade just yet.

