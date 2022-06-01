Northlanders are urged to take care today as severe thunderstorms are forecast for the region. Photo / NZME

Northlanders are urged to take care as thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast to sweep through the region today.

MetService has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo and Taranaki - valid until 6pm tonight.

Thunderstorms may become severe in Northland between 6am and 3pm.

Heavy rain and hail are a possibility as an active front moves across the west and north of the North Island, MetService says.

"There is a moderate risk of these thunderstorms becoming severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 35mm/h, damaging wind gusts in excess of 110kmp/h, and the chance of a localised damaging tornado."

The weather forecast service warned that intense rainfall can cause surface or flash flashing - especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys. Slips were also a possibility.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain," MetService said.

"Wind gusts of this strength and damaging tornadoes can cause structural damage,

including trees and power lines, and may also make driving hazardous."