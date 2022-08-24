Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will present Queen's Birthday Honours to seven Northlanders in Auckland this month. Photo / NZME

Seven of the 10 Northlanders who received Queen's Birthday Honours will have their investiture ceremonies at Government House in Auckland this month.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will hold nine investiture ceremonies for 65 of the 187 Queen's Birthday Honours recipients from today until September 1.

Ten deserving Northlanders received honours in the awards announced in June:

Dr Patrick Hohepa was made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (KNZM) for services to Māori culture and education.

Margareth Broodkoorn, was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to health and Māori

Hugh Stringleman, Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) for services to agricultural journalism.

Elizabeth Ann Forgie, MNZM for services to education.

Carol Berghan, MNZM, for services to Māori.

Sharon Morgan, MNZMN for services to the community, the arts and rugby.

Pat Newman, MNZM for services to education.

Robyn Corrigan, MNZM for services to social work.

Kenneth Alan (Ken) Rintoul, MNZM for services to governance and the community

Ian Wilson, Queen's Service Medal (QSM) for services to conservation.

Leading Pacific health expert, Sir Collin Tukuitonga, from Warkworth, will receive a Knighthood at Auckland investitures beginning this week. This honour recognises his work over five decades for the betterment of Pacific people.

Today an investiture ceremony will be held for Ian Wilson, of Okaihau.

Tomorrow ceremonies will be held for Sharon Morgan, of Waipū and Hugh Stringleman, of One Tree Point.

Next Tuesday ceremonies will be held for Carol Berghan, of Kaitaia; Robyn Corrigan, of Kaitaia and Pat Newman, of Whangārei.

Next Wednesday a ceremony will be held for Margareth Broodkoorn, of Haruru.

Ceremonies for the other three honours recipients have either already been held or will be held at a later date.