Russell man caught with 59 crayfish, boat seized

A few of the 59 crayfish - almost 10 times the daily limit - found on a Russell man's boat at the Black Rocks in the Bay of Islands. Photo / supplied

A Russell man's boat has been seized after he was allegedly found with 59 crayfish — almost 10 times the daily limit.

Of those, 48 were undersize packhorse crayfish, according to a Ministry of Primary Industries spokesperson.

The man was intercepted last week at the Black Rocks, a popular diving and fishing spot near the mouth of Kerikeri Inlet in the Bay of Islands.

Northland Fishery officers, assisted by Customs staff from Ōpua, seized the man's boat and craypots.

All crayfish, or rock lobster, were released in the area they had been potted.

The man has yet to be charged as MPI Fisheries Compliance was still working through the details of the case, said the spokesperson.

The Advocate understands MPI is also investigating a second man who may have been involved and could lose an expensive 12m launch.

MPI confirmed that one boat had been seized and a second had been ''bonded back''.

That meant the owner could continue to use the boat while the investigation was under way but if he was convicted that vessel would also be forfeited.

Penalties for breaching crayfish regulations range from a $250 fine for one undersize rock lobster to prosecution and gear forfeiture for taking more than three times the limit.

The daily limit in the upper North Island is just six crayfish per fisher per day of all species combined. The minimum tail width for a male spiny rock lobster (crayfish) is 54mm or 60mm for a female, and a packhorse rock lobster must have a tail at least 216mm long.

• Go to www.mpi.govt.nz/fishing-aquaculture/recreational-fishing/fishing-rules to check out the rules. Call 0800 4 POACHER (0800 47 62 24) or email ncc@mpi.govt.nz if you spot any suspicious fishing activity.