The breeding-season rāhui covers the bays south of Russell township including Tahapuke Bay and Matauwhi Bay (on the right of the photo) as well as Pomare Bay, Uruti Bay and Orongo Bay. Photo / Greg Bowker

A three-month-long rāhui prohibiting all fishing and shellfish gathering in the bays south of Russell township comes into force this week.

The customary ban will run from September 1 to December 31 and applies to the area from Tahapuke Bay, at the southern end of The Strand, to Kaiaraara Island (Mill Island) and Toretore Island (Nobby's Island) at the tip of Te Wahapu Peninsula.

It includes Tahapuke Bay, Matauwhi Bay, Pomare Bay, Uruti Bay and Orongo Bay.

The seasonal rāhui, which is now in its fifth year, has been declared by the Kororāreka Marae Komiti and aims to cover the breeding season of most fish and shellfish species in the area.

Marae chairwoman Deb Rewiri said the rāhui was essential to preserve future fish and shellfish stocks and the legacy of small harbour fishing.

The rāhui, which included netting, customary fishing and gathering kai moana, was signposted at all boat ramps in the area and publicly notified.

It was supported by hapū from Taumarere to Rāwhiti.

Rewiri said the rāhui was not legally enforceable but most people respected it.

"It is part and parcel of honouring our traditional cultural practices. We didn't fish all year. There were periods of time when our tūpuna would let the sea rest like they'd let the bush rest."

Kororāreka residents were good at keeping an eye on what was happening on the water around their town.

"If someone is fishing they will go and talk to them, and offer a friendly, non-official explanation with the rationale behind the rāhui."

Rewiri said the breeding-season rāhui was already having an effect, despite being in effect for only four years.

Long-time Russell residents said marine and bird life had improved dramatically in that time, with fish numbers increasing even around Kororāreka wharf.

She hoped the customary ban could eventually be expanded to include the Middle Ground, a popular fishing area off Tapeka Pt.