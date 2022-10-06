Curator Stephen Berg and Rugby for Life trustee Sharon Morgan with The Hits presenter Charmaine Soljak and Claudia Jones, Sue Ann Nesbit, Kahurangi Shelford and Oceane Donnelley from Semco Northland Kauri. Photo / Supplied

Curator Stephen Berg and Rugby for Life trustee Sharon Morgan with The Hits presenter Charmaine Soljak and Claudia Jones, Sue Ann Nesbit, Kahurangi Shelford and Oceane Donnelley from Semco Northland Kauri. Photo / Supplied

It's a tribute to women in sport and their fight to overcome prejudice and convention in a male-dominated world.

New exhibition Herstory is the tale of women's rugby from its beginnings to the opening of this year's World Cup.

The exhibition has brought a piece of sporting history into the Hātea Art Precinct just days before the Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off.

Herstory traces the beginnings of female rugby players in the late 19th century when historical records mostly highlighted women's outfits rather than their skill on the field.

"When we came up with the idea for the exhibition we had to start from scratch. There was so much information about the men's sport but nothing about women," curator Stephen Berg said.

Berg research found that it took women a few decades to establish themselves in the male-dominated rugby realm in New Zealand. Initial attempts to develop a women's league were hamstrung by those who believed women shouldn't be on a rugby field.

Berg says this became easier during World War I when women started to take over roles that had traditionally been occupied by men, and women's teams began to build.

But the battle was far from over: in the 1920s, official medical advice discouraged women from playing rugby as it was regarded "medically unsound" for the female body.

Fast-forward to 1991: the first Women's World Cup was held in Cardiff, Wales where New Zealand made it into the semifinals, losing against the champion USA.

In 1998, New Zealand took their chance against the US team and beat them 44-12, bringing home the country's first women's title.

While women's rugby has come far, "we see misogynist comments still today", Berg said.

"Some of these old attitudes still exist. But this year, we're seeing a real recognition of women's rugby."

He said this World Cup was one the largest sports events in the country, aside from All Blacks games, which is a "pretty impressive change".

"I think it's really great that we now see women at all levels of rugby: as commentators, referees, administrators and even coaches."

Originally displayed in Auckland, Berg brought Herstory to Whangārei with the support of Rugby for Life and trustee Sharon Morgan.

Morgan said having Herstory on show in the newly-opened Hātea Studio, which is part of the Whangārei Art Museum, was an opportunity to bring two sectors - sport and art - together.

Some of the Italian team had already explored the exhibition and the coach of the Japanese team was reportedly keen to get some of her squad to the studio.

Aside from photos, historic jerseys and other old rugby balls, visitors can watch accounts from former rugby players and take home their own green-screen selfies.

Herstory is open daily from 10am to 4pm, until October 30. The exhibition is free with a donation requested. Visit www.rugbyforlife.org.nz/herstory for further details.