Ruakākā races: Northland trainer Chris Gibbs reaps rewards at Trigg Family Fun Race Day

Local trainer Chris Gibbs opened his account early at the Trigg Family Fun Race Day at the Ruakākā Racecourse yesterday, winning race one before further success followed.
Macs, ridden by Craig Grylls and trained by Gibbs, crossed the line comfortably ahead of second-placed Oceana Lad, ridden by Kozzi Asano, and Castle Bay, ridden by Ashvin Goindasamy, who came third.
Gibbs also won race four, five and eight through Ever So Easy, Spinetingle and Laurant respectively, In race eight, Gibbs also secured third Sympathique.
Race two was won by Zoltan, trained by Ruakākā pair Ken Rae and Krystal Williams-Tuhoro. Ruakākā's Rick Well, who trained Jaydeear, trained by Ruakākā's Rick Well, came third in race four.
Results:
Race 1 (sponsored by Fell Engineering):
1st: Macs, ridden by Craig Grylls
2nd: Oceana Lad, ridden by Kozzi Asano
3rd: Castle Bay, ridden by Ashvin Goindasamy
Race 2 (sponsored by KB Contracting):
1st: Zoltan, ridden by Craig Grylls
2nd: Master Park, ridden by Kozzi Asano
3rd: Exaltation, ridden by Samantha Collett
Race 3 (sponsored by Lion Red):
1st: El Tirador, ridden by Samantha Collett
2nd: Lily Allez, ridden by Masa Hashizume
3rd: Aunt Cindy, ridden by Sam Spratt
Race 4 (sponsored by the Kamo Club):
1st: Ever So Easy, ridden by Craig Grylls
2nd: Holyhead, ridden by Samantha Collett
3rd: Jaydeear, ridden by Tegan Newman
Race 5 (sponsored by Northland Business Systems):
1st: Spine Tingle, ridden by Craig Grylls
2nd: Stringline, ridden by Masa Hashizume
3rd: Apostrophe, ridden by Kozzi Asano
Race 6 (sponsored by Hirepool):
Pierro Rosso, ridden by Wiremu Pinn
Castle Black, ridden by Ryan Elliot
Camping, ridden by Kozzi Asano
Race 7 (The Whangaripo Valley Free Range Egg Cup):
1st: Peerless Warrior, ridden by Tegan Newman
2nd: Fluorobus, ridden by Andrew Calder
3rd: Bruegel, ridden by Sam Spratt
Race 8 (sponsored by Trigg Construction)
1st: Laurant, ridden by Ashvin Goindasamy
2nd: Waimoku Falls, ridden by Sam Spratt
3rd: Sympathique, ridden by Tegan Newman