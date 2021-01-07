Ruakākā races: Northland trainer Chris Gibbs reaps rewards at Trigg Family Fun Race Day

Macs, ridden by Craig Grylls and trained by Chris Gibbs from Ruakākā, took out race one at the Trigg Family Fun Race Day at the Ruakākā Racecourse yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Local trainer Chris Gibbs opened his account early at the Trigg Family Fun Race Day at the Ruakākā Racecourse yesterday, winning race one before further success followed.

Macs, ridden by Craig Grylls and trained by Gibbs, crossed the line comfortably ahead of second-placed Oceana Lad, ridden by Kozzi Asano, and Castle Bay, ridden by Ashvin Goindasamy, who came third.

Local trainer Chris Gibbs from Ruakākā secured a win in the first race yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Gibbs also won race four, five and eight through Ever So Easy, Spinetingle and Laurant respectively, In race eight, Gibbs also secured third Sympathique.

Race two was won by Zoltan, trained by Ruakākā pair Ken Rae and Krystal Williams-Tuhoro. Ruakākā's Rick Well, who trained Jaydeear, trained by Ruakākā's Rick Well, came third in race four.

The pack in yesterday's second race turn onto the home straight. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Results:

Race 1 (sponsored by Fell Engineering):

1st: Macs, ridden by Craig Grylls

2nd: Oceana Lad, ridden by Kozzi Asano

3rd: Castle Bay, ridden by Ashvin Goindasamy

Race 2 (sponsored by KB Contracting):

1st: Zoltan, ridden by Craig Grylls

2nd: Master Park, ridden by Kozzi Asano

3rd: Exaltation, ridden by Samantha Collett

Race 3 (sponsored by Lion Red):

1st: El Tirador, ridden by Samantha Collett

2nd: Lily Allez, ridden by Masa Hashizume

3rd: Aunt Cindy, ridden by Sam Spratt

Mumms Jewel, ridden by Tegan Newman and trained by Ruakākā's Chris Gibbs, advances its position. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Race 4 (sponsored by the Kamo Club):

1st: Ever So Easy, ridden by Craig Grylls

2nd: Holyhead, ridden by Samantha Collett

3rd: Jaydeear, ridden by Tegan Newman

Race 5 (sponsored by Northland Business Systems):

1st: Spine Tingle, ridden by Craig Grylls

2nd: Stringline, ridden by Masa Hashizume

3rd: Apostrophe, ridden by Kozzi Asano

Race 6 (sponsored by Hirepool):

Pierro Rosso, ridden by Wiremu Pinn

Castle Black, ridden by Ryan Elliot

Camping, ridden by Kozzi Asano

Race 7 (The Whangaripo Valley Free Range Egg Cup):

1st: Peerless Warrior, ridden by Tegan Newman

2nd: Fluorobus, ridden by Andrew Calder

3rd: Bruegel, ridden by Sam Spratt

Race 8 (sponsored by Trigg Construction)

1st: Laurant, ridden by Ashvin Goindasamy

2nd: Waimoku Falls, ridden by Sam Spratt

3rd: Sympathique, ridden by Tegan Newman