John Williamson is chairman of the Northland Road Safety Trust, a position he has held for 20 years. Photo / Michael Cunningham

This week marks Road Safety Week - a time dedicated to raising awareness about what's needed to lessen the country's road toll.

The Advocate is paying homage to Northlanders who are working to make roads safer - from road safety professionals to transport planners and engineers, school crossing patrols, road workers and campaigners.

Road Safety Week, organised by Brake and sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Beca, is calling on everyone to become a road safety hero.

John Williamson has been pushing for safer roads for more than 25 years as part of the Northland Road Safety Trust and AA Northland District Council.

Williamson described road safety as something he fell into but became passionate about as he got more involved.

"As you become involved, you become more knowledgeable, I think, and more passionate about how can we improve the way we drive in order to make our roads safer."

He said his greatest achievements were being part of implementing a drive sober course, and pushing to get alcohol interlocks and a lower alcohol limits.

"I'd like to think I'm passionate about talking about, thinking about, writing about road safety," Williamson said.

Williamson's road safety roles followed other community service roles at not-for-profit organisation Jaycees and the Northland Chamber of Commerce.

His role at the chamber of commerce led to a role on the Northland Regional Council transport committee and then the AA Northland District Council, founded in 1997.

This led to his role as chairman of the Northland Road Safety Trust.

Williamson received a Queen's Service Medal in the New Year's Honours list for services to the community.

He said there were a number of important things people should do to stay safe on the road.

Seatbelts were vital for preventing deaths and serious injuries in crashes, he said.

"Buckle up - about 40 per cent of our road toll can be a consequence of people not being restrained.

"I would like to see a focus more on making sure people are restrained in their cars."

There is also an issue in relation to driver licensing in Northland, he said, and programmes to help young people get licences were important.

The Northland Road Safety Trust currently runs six driver licensing programmes in Whangārei and Kaipara.



A large part of what the trust focused on, Williamson said, is educating drivers rather than advertising or media campaigns.

While road maintenance and correct speed limits were important, he said the key was driver behaviour.

"Think about what you're doing in relation to drugs and alcohol, and think about the other drivers and endeavour to be courteous.

"We want to make the roads as safe as we can and as friendly as we can," he said.