Scallop fishing in Northland (SCA 1) will be closed on Friday to recreational and commercial fishers. Photo / NZME

Recreational and commercial scallop fishing is being curbed in Northland come Friday as scallops continue to face a "serious decline".

Minister for Oceans and Fisheries David Parker announced on Tuesday that depleted scallop fisheries in Northland and most of the Coromandel are to be closed to allow them to recover.

The closed area – SCA1 – refers to a Quota Management Area that extends from Ahipara at the southern end of Ninety Mile Beach, around North Cape and southwards to Cape Rodney - near Leigh on the east coast.

"Scientific surveys of scallop numbers in the Northland, Hauraki Gulf and Coromandel fisheries have confirmed iwi and community concerns that scallop beds in the region are in bad shape," Parker said.

A number of submissions put forward by conservation groups, iwi, and experienced divers in Northland expressed concerns about the dire state of scallops in the Bay of Islands.

People feared commercial dredging had "destroyed the delicate ecosystems that scallops thrive upon".

One submission read: "After diving in the Whangārei Harbour for scallops for the past 20 years I have noticed a gradual but steady decline of the flora and fauna on the sea bed.

"After a couple of years of not diving in the Harbour [sic] I went in this year in numerous different spots that often had scallops. What I saw left me shocked, angry, and sad."

According to the submission, not only had scallop numbers greatly decreased but other "life on the seabed" had "disappeared".

A company representing the interests of commercial scallop fisheries felt "absolutely confident" their range of voluntary controls were being "honoured".

They noted, "erratic patterns of abundance" existed across both commercial and recreational scallop beds.

"Some beds that have had no significant fishing for a long time are in 2021 at lower levels and others maintain good populations."

The company supported a precautionary management approach leaning on scientific advice, discussions about temporary closures of some/smaller scallop beds, and shortening the commercial season – for example, by a third.

They did not support a "blanket commercial-focused indefinite access closure" in Northland.

Parker said he shared the concerns of iwi and the community.

"The results of the 2021 biomass survey are alarming."

He pegged the removal of "fishing pressure" as an important and immediate measure that could contribute to the ongoing sustainability of scallops.

"It is the responsible action to take," he said. "Strong measures are needed to restore these important shared fisheries.

According to Parker, multiple factors have contributed to the "serious decline" of scallops - including sedimentation, dredging and the use of GPS technology to locate and exploit scallop beds.

He said the Northland and Coromandel fisheries had been a great source of food, recreation and economic opportunity.

"In order for that to continue the scallop beds need time to recover. I've instructed my officials to continue to track the progress of these fisheries with a view to future decision-making."

The closure follows a 75 per cent cut to the total allowable commercial catch in Northland implemented last year.

"Where the information suggests a fish stock can sustainably support more harvesting, catch limits can be increased so everyone can benefit from the fisheries. On the other hand, if sustainability is at risk catch limits are reduced to help the stock recover," David Parker said.

Another change for Northland is a decrease in the total allowable catch of rock lobsters from 203 tonnes to 193 tonnes. The total allowable commercial catch has also dropped from 110 tonnes to 105 tonnes; as well as a decrease in the recreational allowance from 32 tonnes to 27 tonnes.