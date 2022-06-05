Jesse Locke, 13, Sam Locke, 12, and Raumanga resident John Lister harvesting kumara at the Raumanga Community Garden. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A Matariki celebration at Raumanga Community Garden on Saturday attracted young and old alike as people harvested kumara and shared kai.

Between 50 and 100 people attended the event, where they also planted more seedlings to be harvested later.

One of the event's organisers, Pam Locke, said it was great to see the excitement of the children who helped with the harvest.

"It was like a treasure they were finding, when they found another kumara."

One kaumātua who arrived late, after the food had been served, was still keen to get stuck in and help with the digging, she said.

"He as well felt really stoked to actually get something out of the ground and take it home."

Another 93-year-old local donated the seedlings to plant at the event.

There was a nice atmosphere at the celebration, and a local musicians turn up to play some songs, Locke added.

"The best thing was the sun was shining and the community came down and there were children as well as adults."

Vegetable plants donated by a Raumanga resident. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Some of the people harvesting kumara on Saturday had also helped to plant it at an earlier event held at the garden.

Locke said about eight volunteers were involved in organising the celebration, and there were regular volunteers who help out on Saturday mornings, but they were always looking for more.

"The whole focus of everything we do is to engage the community. We really want the community to feel ownership of this garden.

"In all community gardens you always struggle to get that involvement."

Students at Manaia View School, which backs on to the garden, have also been helping to dig up kumara for the last few weeks.

Helpers at Saturday's event were able to take home some of the kumara for themselves and their families, and Manaia View School students would use it in their own Matariki celebration.

More information for people wanting to volunteer is available on the Raumanga Community Garden Facebook page.