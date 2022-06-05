Hokianga Health Community Trust chief executive Margareth Broodkoorn has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to health and Māori. Photo / Supplied

It's been a nursing career that's spanned more than 30 years and has taken her all over the country.

Now Hokianga-born Margareth Broodkoorn has been recognised for her efforts with a spot in this year's Queen's Birthday Honours.

Broodkoorn was today made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to health and Māori.

The chief executive of Hokianga Health Community Trust has dedicated more than 30 years to nursing, focusing on strengthening co-operation between Māori and non-Māori in the nursing profession.

Broodkoorn, who lives in Haruru and is of Ngāpuhi and Dutch descent, has worked with Māori health and community providers to mentor nurses and support Māori nurses throughout New Zealand.

She said she was "really honoured" to receive recognition for her work, which has included clinical, educational and leadership roles.

"I suppose there's always an element about whether one should accept it.

"It is an individual award, but I haven't been able to do what I've achieved without the support of whānau and colleagues and friends."

Broodkoorn began her training at Greenlane Hospital, Auckland, in 1986 and graduated in 1990.

She was the chairwoman of Tamaki Makaurau Nurse Leaders Roopu between 1995 and 2000, and has worked with Māori health providers in Northland, Manukau Institute of Technology and Auckland University.

Broodkoorn worked as Northland District Health Board director of nursing and midwifery for 10 years.

In 2019, she became the first Māori to be appointed chief nursing officer with the Ministry of Health.

There she led the nursing accord group, chaired the Well Child Tamariki Ora advisory group, and oversaw planning of the International Year of the Nurse in 2020.

Though she planned to stay in the role for at least five years, she left last year to become chief executive of the Hokianga Health Community Trust.

"I left because the role in the Hokianga became available, and it was always my dream to come home and be chief executive of this hospital.

"I was committed to coming home.

"There was an expectation from my whānau and community to come home when the time was right."

During the pandemic, Broodkoorn established and led the infection prevention and control team for the Covid-19 response, providing clinical guidance on the use of personal protection equipment across the health and disability system.

She has been an executive member of the National Council of Māori Nurses, a member of the Health Workforce New Zealand Nursing Advisory Group, and had extensive involvement in the work of the Nursing Council of New Zealand.

Broodkoorn said there are many things that she's proud of, including becoming the first Māori chief nurse in the country.

"It came with a lot of soul-searching whether I was able to do that role."

Another highlight was supporting surgical mesh recognition and "recognising people were affected by surgical mesh".