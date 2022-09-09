Royal enthusiast Bev Long with the card she and her husband received from the Queen on their 60th wedding anniversary. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Older residents of Northland have reflected on their encounters with Queen Elizabeth II over the 70 years of her reign.

Royal superfan Bev Long never spoke to the monarch, but she saw her on one of her early visits to New Zealand.

"I saw her in Kaikohe when they came out in '52, '53. I was a Girl Guide in those days."

The then-12-year-old also saw her on the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Whangārei, and noticed how tiny she was.

Long and her husband also received a card from the Queen on their diamond wedding anniversary.

She said the news of Her Majesty's death was sad, but she had been expecting it and prepared herself to some extent.

"She was just a wonderful, loved lady," Long, who has around 3600 pieces of royal memorabilia, said of the Queen.

She said the new King Charles III will be "alright" in the new job, and would likely have help from his son Prince William.

"He's been groomed for the job. Hopefully he'll follow in her footsteps."

Bev Long with the flag she is flying at half-mast outside her home. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Long is throwing open her doors and offering the flagpole outside her house on Onerahi Rd as a place to leave flowers in memory of the Queen.

Kerikeri Retirement Village residents were watching news of the Queen's passing on various televisions on Friday.

Three residents in particular had special connections with Her Majesty, after having received birthday cards marking their centenaries from her years earlier.

Nell Graveson received two birthday cards; one for her 100th birthday, and one more recently, when she turned 105.

Graveson said getting the cards was "special".

"It was really nice, they were beautiful photos of her. It really was very special."

Graveson said she was saddened by the Queen's passing, but "the poor lady must have been ready for it".

"There must have been many times when she would have just loved to relax."

Nell Graveson was stoked to receive two birthday cards from the Queen; one for her 100th birthday, and one more recently, when she turned 105. Photo / Jenny Ling

Each year, thousands of birthday and wedding anniversary cards are sent on behalf of the Queen to people celebrating significant birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

Cards are sent to those celebrating their 100th and 105th birthday and every year after, and to those celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries and every year thereafter.

Henry Driver, who turns 102 next month, still has the celebratory birthday card he received from the Queen on his dressing table.

Driver turned 100 in October 2020 which meant he had restricted numbers of people at his party due to Covid-19.

"A few people around here said it [getting a card from the Queen] would give me a buck-up."

Henry Driver, who is nearly 102, holds the celebratory birthday card he received from the Queen when he turned 100. Photo / Jenny Ling

103-year-old Dorothy Evans was pragmatic about the Queen's death.

"It's nature taking its course," she said.

"We're all going there one day, there's nothing we can do or say that will stop it."

Several residents of Radius Potter Home in Whangārei also had connections to the Queen.

Janet Collecutt, who described herself as "pushing 90", was in London for the coronation in 1953.

She said the city was packed with foot traffic, with no room for cars.

"All the dignitaries went round in their cars but that was the only traffic that was in London."

Collecutt had to ask a mounted policeman for directions as he was the only person who could see as the crowd was so thick.

The only way to get around on the day was by conga line, and "no one was sober".

She described the Queen as a "push-ahead" woman and a trailblazer for women from the time of her service as a mechanic in the women's branch of the British Army in the Second World War.

Sharyn Mahanga and Janet Collecutt, of Radius Potter Home, reflected on their memories of the Queen. Photo / Angela Woods

Sharyn Mahanga was just 11 years old and attending Pataua School when she met the Queen at Waitangi in 1963.

"She was really interested in us and wanted to know where we came from. She was really interested in children."

Mahanga said Her Majesty was fair and equal in her dealings with Māori, and visited a number of marae over the years.

"She was humble, she was caring, she loved children ... I'm just overwhelmed with all the things she's done in her life."

During the Queen's visit, Mahanga started a scrapbook of royal news that she kept contributing to until the death of Princess Diana in 1997.