Karen Holmes and Barbara Mildon from Kerikeri visit the memorial at Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northlanders have turned out to pay their respects to an extraordinary Queen who "was a guiding light" and who "lived a life of service, duty and commitment".

Bunches of flowers and a number of handwritten cards were placed at a memorial for the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, beneath the pōhutukawa tree she planted on her first visit to New Zealand in 1953.

A steady stream of people could be seen laying flowers at the foot of the tree over the weekend in honour of the adored monarch, who reigned for 70 years over Britain and the Commonwealth before passing away at her residence in Balmoral on Friday morning.



Around 200 people turned out to pay their respects at the memorial over the last two days.

Ian Bridle, his wife Kanya and son Richard, 8, paid their respects by placing flowers picked from their own garden at the memorial site.

The moment was a poignant one for Ian, who said the Queen was a special person in his life.

"This lady was the guiding light through my whole life," Ian Bridle said.

"Politicians come and go, but she was always the constant who was always there, who would give good advice and stability through tough times.

"I've lost my parents, and she was like a grandmother to me."

Ian Bridle, his wife Kanya and son Richard, 8, paid their respects to the Queen by placing flowers picked from their own garden at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds memorial site. Photo / Jenny Ling

The Bridles, from Kerikeri, recalled visiting the Tower of London, London's iconic castle and World Heritage Site, and seeing the Crown Jewels six years ago.

Ian Bridle said the Queen was "an amazing person".

"She deserved the respect of the people whether you support royalty or not," he said.

"She gave lifelong service; she was a true leader. She worked right to the end."

Christine Peney recalls sitting near the Queen, her husband Prince Philip and daughter Princess Anne at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds when the royals visited in 1974.

In 1974 the Queen attended the first New Zealand Day celebrations at Waitangi where the first challenge on her arrival was performed by Waihoroi Shortland.

Peney, a Kerikeri resident, was sitting on the large grassy area near the flagpole with other Girl Guides and leaders at the time.

"I was taking Brownie and Girl Guides at the time, we all came up and sat on the grass," she said.

"The Queen, the Duke and Princess Anne were sitting in chairs; we were only about 10 metres from the Queen. It was a really hot day."

Peney said she visited the memorial site to pay her respects to a woman who "gave a life of service and duty and commitment".

"It's all brought it home to me the last couple of days," she said.

"And she had children and grandchildren as well. How did she do it?"

Christine Peney visited the memorial to pay her respects to a woman who "lived a life of service and duty and commitment". Photo / Jenny Lin

Barbara Mildon and Karen Holmes, from Kerikeri, wanted to visit the memorial "because it's history".

Holmes said she was a 3-year-old when her mum took her to the Wellington parade during the Queen's first visit to New Zealand in 1953.

"She seems admirable in all the service she's given her whole life."

People can pay their respects with condolence books available at Procter Library in Kerikeri and at Whangārei Central Library from today.

The Kaipara District Council will also have condolence books in its Mangawhai and Dargaville offices for the community to sign.

Ngāpuhi matriarch Titewhai Harawira said Queen Elizabeth II had been a role model for women worldwide at a time when women in positions of power and responsibility were rare.

Her accession to the throne in 1952 - and her determination and commitment ever since - showed women could wield power wisely at a time when they were not always trusted to make important decisions.



"She was a wonderful, strong role model for change for women. She was gentle, she was firm, and she was committed to making changes," Harawira said.

"For us, as women, she proved we had to have the ability to do all of those things, given the opportunity and support. I loved her for it. I feel really sad that she has passed away."

Harawira, who is 90, said the Royal Family had always been part of her life.

The future King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla meet Ngāpuhi matriarch Titewhai Harawira at Waitangi in 2019. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Photos of Queen Mary, the Queen Mother and the then Princess Elizabeth decorated the family home when she was growing up, as was the case for many Māori families of the time.

Later she met Queen Elizabeth II at Waitangi and, in 2019, the future King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

"Our family always looked forward to welcoming them when they came to Aotearoa."

Harawira recalled being struck by a promise the newly-crowned Queen Elizabeth II made to serve her people, however long or short her life might be.

"I thought, gosh, now that's a commitment. I thought it was wonderful but I wondered how she was going to manage getting married, having children and keeping that commitment.

"But she fulfilled her promise and worked right until she passed away. I loved her for it, I really did."

During her visits Queen Elizabeth II formed relationships with different iwi and Māori leaders, but never got involved in politics.

"She was there to uplift our people. My aroha for the loss of a strong, honest and committed woman, and a big thank you for the sacrifices she made for us all."