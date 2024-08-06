Advertisement
Updated

Protesters disrupt Kaipara council meeting, councillor Pera Paniora warned she would be removed

Susan Botting
By
Local Democracy Reporter
Protesters have disrupted a meeting to decide the fate of Kaipara District Council’s Māori ward.

Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua has this morning filed judicial review proceedings against Kaipara District Council’s potential canning of its Māori ward.

A protester stepped through the council meeting room’s doors, opened by Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora, as her haka drowned out the meeting where Democracy Northland’s Frank Newman was addressing the meeting.

Mayor Craig Jepson adjourned the meeting, just half an hour after it began.

Kaipara Council Meeting being held this morning with regards to Maori wards. 7 august 2024 New Zealand Herald photograph by Michael Craig
Police removed the protester doing the haka from the doorway of the meeting.

Blinds covering the meeting venue windows and glass doors that had been raised by Paniora were then pulled down again.

The meeting was resumed about 10.05am, protesters singing outside while it continued.

Jepson later issued a warning to Paniora, saying if she continued to operate in a disorderly way on the meeting she would be removed.

The meeting was again abandoned just after 11am as Kaipara Mayor Jepson started speaking to his motion to can the council’s Maori ward.

Paniora again opened the meeting venue doors, as Jepson started speaking against race-based wards.

Paniora went outside the meeting venue to tautoko protesters.

Jepson sat alone at the top of the table with council chief executive Jason Marris as councillors left the room briefly.

A policeman inside the meeting venue moved amongst the public gallery inside the building

Members of the Police were also outside the meeting venue on the balcony.

The disruption subsided and Paniora came back and the meeting reconvened.

Jepson said Kaipara’s Māori ward brought division.

CR Mike Howard said it was the hardest decision he faced in 21 months in local government to date.

Paniora has continued to put points of order, as Howard becomes the first speaker to be allowed to speak longer than the allowed allocated five minutes.

Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua trustee Deb Nathan said court proceedings had been filed because there had not been adequate time allowed for consultation with mana whenua over the council potentially getting rid of its Māori ward.

Should the council proceed to remove its Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward at this morning’s meeting, the proceedings lodged will become a High Court injunction to block the council action.

More than 200 protesters were this morning outside the council’s Mangawhai extraordinary meeting as it got under way and headed towards making a decision.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

