Produce deliveries in Whangārei exceed expectations

Mereii Williams is a happy customer of Whangārei's new Foodtogether initiative.

Fresh produce deliveries are proving popular with Whangārei residents, with orders exceeding the expectations of those behind the new initiative.

Foodtogether was launched in Whangārei three weeks ago by local charity Taimahi Trust to deliver fresh fruit and vegetables directly to homes. At the same time, it is providing employment opportunities for young local adults with disabilities.

Foodtogether has been running successfully in other towns around the country and is based on providing fresh, seasonal produce at low prices, tackling issues around nutrition and affordability.

This is the first enterprise for the trust which was formed in 2017 by locals Rachel Hill and Alison Faithfull, who bought a coffee cart to employ their sons who have Down Syndrome.

New training pathways were opened last year with government funding granting Taimahi Trust up to $995,000 to set up a training academy to support 30 people aged 18-25 with intellectual disabilities and/or high social needs into employment in horticulture, hospitality and social care. The Foodtogether scheme currently employs five trainees whose roles involved packing and delivering the produce.

General manager David Hovell said the programme was going great with 358 boxes of produce delivered during the first month of operation and 70 customers signing up as regulars.

"Orders, as well as the ability of our trainees, are exceeding our expectations. It's been fantastic to get out into the community and receive such a positive reaction.

"The trainees had their first week being part of the packing and delivering and absolutely loved the experience. Throughout the day, it was noticeable how their confidence was increasing.

"They worked really well as a team, enjoyed meeting people as part of the home deliveries and are all really excited about their next session."

Hovell said feedback had been "amazing", citing the boxes as great quality and value.

"We have had lots of comments on how fresh the produce is. That is the concept behind the Foodtogether collective – offering wholesale produce directly to consumers – the benefits of that being better freshness and lower cost. Many customers also comment on how great the service is and really appreciate receiving a home delivery."

One happy customer was Shanelle Kennedy.

"I have been raving to anyone who will listen about Foodtogether.

"As a family of five who cooks and rarely eats out, we have found our Whānau box has delivered freshness, variety and ample quantity to get us through the week, with the added bonuses of it being delivered to the door, free of plastic and supporting those with disabilities into work. I am always excited to see what I have when I get home to my weekly fruit and veges."

Deliveries encompass Whangārei and its surrounds, such as Hikurangi, Poroti and One Tree Point and are likely to be extended where there is enough interest. However, Hovell said further growth was restricted by the provision of drivers and vehicles.

"We are interested in hearing from anyone who would like to volunteer, particularly skilled delivery drivers with their own vehicle who are available between 10.30am and 2.30pm on Thursdays.

"We cover fuel for private vehicles and all volunteers are police-vetted. Once we have increased our pool of volunteers, we intend to expand to Whangārei Heads, Tutukaka and possibly other areas and add other products such as free-range eggs, organic spray-free boxes and fruit-only boxes aimed at workplaces, kindies and the like."

There is currently a range of packs of produce boxes from $15 per week, plus a delivery charge, in comparison to $18-$22 for the same vegetables from a supermarket. In addition, Hovell said the produce is likely to be fresher.

"It's a shorter supply chain and it's delivered to households on the same day. This is a fantastic way to make a real difference to people's health and wellbeing by eating more fruit and vegetables but in a really affordable way.

"This is absolutely what Taimahi Trust is about - getting healthy kai out to our community, while at the same time providing meaningful employment opportunities to our trainees.

"People living with a disability are grossly overrepresented in New Zealand's poverty statistics, and that's largely a result of the significant barriers they face when seeking employment in the traditional, competitive job market,'' Hovell said.

Faithful and Hill were "over the moon" with the evolution of the trust they started.

Said Faithful: "It is just awe-inspiring that we have gone from what we had in our heads to the reality happening and those 70 customers would be helping our guys, as in those with intellectual disabilities, into jobs basically.

"This is what we've wanted and it's taken us three years to get here and this is the start of our first enterprise where people with disabilities have got employment. It's meaningful work giving them benefits in their lives."

More micro-enterprises were planned for further trainee intakes with the goal to get all those in Whangārei with a disability into employment.

To find out more or to sign up for a produce box delivered weekly to your doorstep, visit www.foodtogether.co.nz or @foodtogetherwhangareibytaimahitrust on Facebook. To volunteer, email: veggieboxes@taimahitrust.org.nz.