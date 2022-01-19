The woman attempted to escape custody while being treated at Whangārei Hospital on Tuesday evening. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A prisoner is in a stable condition after she attempted to escape custody while at Whangārei Hospital by jumping out a window three storeys high.

Northland Region Corrections Facility acting Prison Director David Bullians said the incident unfolded around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

"...a prisoner receiving treatment at Whangarei Hospital attempted to abscond from Corrections staff by jumping three storeys from a window onto the roof of the hospital."

"Corrections staff, assisted by hospital security, were able to contain the woman to the roof until emergency services arrived to assist in bringing her down," he said.

The woman sustained "a number of injuries" and was immediately treated by emergency department staff once she was safely brought down.

"Due to our obligations under the Health Information Privacy Code, we are unable to provide any further information about the nature of her injuries."

However, Northland District Health Board (NDHB) general manager - medical and elder services, Tracey Schiebli, said the woman was currently in a stable condition.

An additional Corrections staff member was sent to the hospital to help the ongoing management of the woman while she remained in hospital.

"Corrections has initiated an operational review into the matter and the independent Office of the Inspectorate has also been notified of the incident," Bullians said.



Because the incident is subject to an operational review – also carried out by the district health board - Bullians said Corrections was unable to provide any further information at this stage.