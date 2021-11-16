Voyager 2021 media awards
Pregnant woman airlifted to Whangārei Hospital after car collides with logging truck in Far North

Damage to the front of the woman's car caused when it collided with the empty logging truck. Photo / supplied

A pregnant woman has been airlifted to Whangārei Hospital after her car collided with an empty logging truck in the Far North.

The woman - 25-weeks pregnant - was driving on Peria Valley Rd, around 500m from State Highway 1 in Peria, when the crash occurred shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

The Advocate understands two children were in the car with her, including a young toddler believed to be less than 2-years-old.

The Kaitaia Volunteer Fire Brigade raced to the scene where they assisted St John paramedics dispatched from Doubtless Bay to treat two people hurt in the crash.

A St John spokeswoman said a patient in a serious condition and another in moderate condition were airlifted to Whangārei Hospital.

A police spokesman said emergency services took a precautious approach and requested a rescue chopper as the woman had abdominal pain and difficulty breathing.

He said enquiries were continuing into the cause of the crash.