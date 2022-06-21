Northpower is working to restore power to 565 customers in the Ruakākā area. Photo / NZME

Northpower is working to restore power to 565 customers in the Ruakākā area. Photo / NZME

More than 100 Ruakākā Northpower customers will be without power for another six hours after a transformer caught fire earlier tonight.

The Ruakākā Volunteer Fire Brigade was alerted to the fire in a large ground-mounted transformer at the corner of Peter Snell Rd and Moki Pl shortly before 6.30pm.

Around 10 minutes later the power cut to 565 Northpower customers mainly in the Marsden Point Rd area.

Power has since been restored to 435 customers, leaving 130 without electricity.

Northpower spokeswoman Rachel Wansbone said the fire had been extinguished but the cause was still being investigated.

A Northpower fault man determined the transformer was extensively damaged and needs replacing.

Wansbone said the 130 customers would now be without power for six hours while the transformer is replaced.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank everyone for their patience," she said.

Affected customers can stay up to date with the power outage via the Northpower website.