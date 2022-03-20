Michelle Devine shows Anne Hazelwood her divine creations at a previous Whangārei Heads Arts Trail. The event is on again over Easter.

Art lovers should put aside Easter Weekend, with the popular Whangārei Heads Arts Trail set to add colour and creativity to Northland.

Whangārei Heads Arts Trail (WHAT) 2022 is set to provide an arty distraction during Easter Weekend - April 16 - 17 - from 10am to 5pm.

The popular, free event has been running for more than a decade and provides local artists and invited guest artists with an opportunity to meet the public and present their artwork.

More than 40 artists, including eight new local ones, will be participating in this year's event, which stretches 35kms from Onerahi to Whangārei Heads, and will be held within community halls and home studios.

Painters, photographers, glass artists, weavers, sculptors, printmakers, bead-makers, and multi-media artists are all part of the artistic mix.

WHAT 2022 maps will be available from local food outlets, community halls, and studios along the trail, and online at www.whangareiheadsartstrail.org.nz.

Organisers said they will do everything possible to ensure the health and safety of artists and visitors alike in accordance with the Covid-19 Protection Framework under the red traffic light setting.

Creative Northland and WHAT Society Committee are monitoring the Covid situation and will make a call two weeks out if the event is to be cancelled. Cancellation notices will be via every online/personal notifications.

Artists taking part this year include: Betsie Lombard, multimedia artist; Clarisa Dunn, painter; Dan Hitching, photographer; Jos Polman, weaver; Lesley Swan, glass artist; Sally Spicer, painter; Susan Brandso, multimedia artist; Rebecca Moore, printmaker.

For more information go to www.whangareiheadsartstrail.org.nz/ or check out Whangārei Heads Arts Trail on Facebook.