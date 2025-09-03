A man had to be rescued from Western Hills in Whangārei after he became disoriented. Photo / 123rf

A man had to be rescued from Western Hills in Whangārei after he became disoriented. Photo / 123rf

A tourist who misjudged how long it would take to hike a track in Whangārei was relieved when police and Northland Land Search and Rescue appeared out of the dark.

Police were called to help the lost tramper in the Western Hills around 5pm on Tuesday.

Northland Land Search and Rescue field team member Robbie Blankenstein said they assisted police, who were the lead agency in the rescue.

The rescuers went in different directions to locate the man who had found himself off track.

Sergeant Kevin Crawford said the tourist stayed where he was under instruction from the 111 operator and provided his GPS location using his phone.