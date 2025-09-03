Advertisement
Police, Search and Rescue comb through Western Hills to locate lost tramper

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

A man had to be rescued from Western Hills in Whangārei after he became disoriented. Photo / 123rf

A tourist who misjudged how long it would take to hike a track in Whangārei was relieved when police and Northland Land Search and Rescue appeared out of the dark.

Police were called to help the lost tramper in the Western Hills around 5pm on Tuesday.

Northland Land Search

