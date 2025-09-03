He was able to stay in touch with the call taker the entire time because he had a portable phone charger.
“He was cold, wet and hungry by the time we found him around 7.46pm,” Crawford said.
“It was dark and he was very pleased to see us.”
Crawford said the man’s ordeal was a timely reminder to be prepared when heading into the bush.
“Take warm clothes, let people know where you’re going and check how long your trek is going to take you.”
Blankenstein said having a torch was important as well.
“Ideally, have access to a torch, which ideally isn’t a cell phone because that starts to get through the battery.”
Blankenstein said although the rescue was a simple one, it was a cautionary tale.
Those heading into the bush should be aware that even if the town seemed close by, danger was still possible, he said.
“We will always take the opportunity to say to people that even a simple ascending walk can turn into an adventure, and nobody ever plans for that.”
