Protest won’t halt this weekend’s Doubtless Bay Ray White Anniversary Fishing Classic, despite plans from some Ngāti Kahu hapū members to stop the event

Protest won’t halt this weekend’s Doubtless Bay Ray White Anniversary Fishing Classic, despite plans from some Ngāti Kahu hapū members to stop the event

Fisheries Minister Shane Jones expects police to uphold the law if there are protests at this weekend’s Doubtless Bay Ray White Anniversary Fishing Classic after some Far North iwi members threatened to set up road blocks.

Ngāti Kahu representative Wikatana Popata said all boat ramps and beach access points in the area would be blocked off by iwi to stop the contest from happening in their “tribal territory” after he felt iwi had been disrespected by a lack of consultation.

Popata said Rangiputa boat ramp, Perehipe Boat ramp, Taipa and Mangonui access would be blocked from 7am on Friday to 12pm on Sunday.

Te Rūnanga-a-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu chairwoman Margaret Mutu said the view shared is that of an individual and not an official statement shared by Ngāti Kahu.

Jones, who is of Ngāti Kahu descent and potentially planned to take part in the competition, said he expected police to uphold the law to ensure the contest goes ahead.

The Hihi-based politician labelled the protest a “publicity stunt” carried out by a small group of people who tainted the reputation of their iwi, the district’s fishing competitions and the Far North as a whole.

“These people who are protesting, the closest they have ever got to the fishery is when they go to McDonald’s to purchase a fillet of fish.”

The organiser of the 40-plus year old competition Nick Ryan said the contest would go ahead and that he had spoken to police. He was surprised at the timing, just a few days out from the competition, of which all proceeds go back into the local community.

He said nobody from the hapū had contacted organisers with their concerns, of which he was happy to discuss with them. He added that as far as he was aware there had never been a requirement to speak to local hapū ahead of the event.

Popata said on a social media post sharing his plans that Ngāti Kahu held ultimate authority over its tribal territories from the Rangaunu Harbour across to Tokerau moana, and the whole of Doubtless Bay.

Fish are weighed in at last year’s Doubtless Bay Ray White Anniversary Fishing Classic, but members of Ngāti Kahu hapū are calling for access to the Bay to be blocked so the event can’t be held. Organisers vow to keep the contest going, despite the protest.

“We are upholding our Ngāti Kahu tikanga/customs to protect our environment, resources and our food source ... These fishing comps do not help towards the protection of our fisheries for our future.”

Mutu, speaking as Te Rūnanga-a-Iwi o Ngāti Kahu chairwoman, said she had spoken to other iwi representatives and marae, all of whom replied saying they were yet to discuss the matters raised.

Popata claimed that fish stocks have decreased dramatically in the last 10 years due to over fishing and holding angling events around the time fish are spawning.

However, Jones rubbished the claims. He said as the minister he had the most up to date information and that fishing stocks in Doubtless Bay were in “rude health” with millions of mullet, kahawai, snapper, paore and maomao in the area.

Instead, he believed the group were merely trying to cause trouble to push their own agenda, and that the Far North has “had a gutsful” of them.

Ryan said the event, rather than take from the environment as asserted by the hapū, gave back to the groups needing support.

“We are putting so much into the community from the competition and those organisation welcome the funding we provide - places like the Taipa ladies netball side, JB rugby and so many other community groups - we are putting everything back into the community.”

Jones said the contest, and the world-famous annual Ninety Mile Snapper Bonanza, put millions of dollars into the Far North economy every year - money which benefited many of the hapū protesting.

Ryan said he had since been contacted by some hapū members who fished in the competition saying don’t cancel it.



