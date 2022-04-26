The man died at the scene of the crash in Kensington on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME

The man died at the scene of the crash in Kensington on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME

Police have named the motorcyclist who died in a crash with another vehicle in Kensington, Whangārei on Saturday, April 23.

He was John Buster Junior Robson, 37, from Whangārei.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time," a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services arrived at the scene on the corner of Western Hills Drive and Douglas St at around 9.30am on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday that the motorcyclist died at the scene, and the circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

Robson was the ninth person to die on Northland's roads this year.

Another person died on Monday morning in a single-person crash in Herekino, bringing Northland's road toll this year to 10.

Eleven people died on New Zealand's roads over the long Anzac weekend.