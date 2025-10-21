The police cordon on lower Bank St. Photo / Denise Piper

Part of downtown Whangārei is closed to the public after reports a person was found unresponsive earlier this morning.

Police are yet to officially comment but a cordon is in place on lower Bank St. The Rose St bus terminal is also closed with buses instead using Vine St.

A blue tarpaulin can be seen near the footpath on Bank St close to the Vine St intersection.

It is not yet known how long the cordon will be in place, but the Taimahi Trust fresh store is having to close all day because of the police incident.