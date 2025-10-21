Advertisement
Police incident shuts Whangārei’s lower Bank St and Rose St bus terminal

The police cordon on lower Bank St. Photo / Denise Piper

Part of downtown Whangārei is closed to the public after reports a person was found unresponsive earlier this morning.

Police are yet to officially comment but a cordon is in place on lower Bank St. The Rose St bus terminal is also closed with buses instead using Vine St.

