Dargaville Police staff and RSA members clean up the Northern Wairoa RSA cemetery in readiness for Anzac Day today.

Sometimes a bit of TLC is needed before you can show your respect properly.

A bulk of the Dargaville Police station staff, including some front counter volunteers, have given up their time on Saturday mornings over the past few months to help clean headstones and paint plinths in the Northern Wairoa RSA cemetery.

The 400 granite headstones have been sprayed with moss and mould remover. Before painting begins, it's a vigorous scrub with a wire brush or paint scraper and the site is looking spick and span for Anzac Day today.

One of the first to help out was Constable Trae Harrison, who said it is important as the descendants of those buried in the cemetery are part of the community today.

"All these people buried here were once members of the community," he said.

"We are dealing with the families of these people every day. This is a way we can connect with the community."

Most of the police staff were also members of the Northern Wairoa RSA and this was a way of giving back.

For CIB squad supervisor Detective Sergeant Jonathan Tier, the clean-up is personal. His grandfather is buried there.

As he cleared away the moss with a wire brush, Tier said the work was about saying thanks to the people who went off to the different wars and kept us safe at home.

"It's about contributing to the community and paying back."

Constable Rachael Walkenshaw said while she has no connection to the cemetery, her poppa had served in JForce in post-World War Two Japan, and was a member of the King's Empire Veterans, so helping out was a nice way to remember him.

''It's a great way to help when help is needed," she said.

RSA life member Alvyn Silver said on Anzac morning a dawn service will be held at the site and the cemetery will be looking its best.

"Some of the headstones were a mess, there were dead plants and there was broken glass. It was just looking like a bit of a mess."

The help from police has been very welcome.

"Having the police come on board is marvellous," Silver said.

"In a small community like Dargaville we rely on the police to look after us and make sure everyone is safe. It's not always easy."