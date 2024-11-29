Police find more than $100k of stolen farming machinery in Mangawhai

Wellsford police located stolen machinery in Mangawhai. Photo / Google

More than $100,000 of stolen farming machinery has been uncovered in Mangawhai by police.

A John Deere tractor, post rammer, digger, and wood chipper were among the illegal loot found after police executed a search warrant on Sunday.

Police did not say where in Mangawhai the search took place.

Sergeant Dan McDermott, Wellsford Police Station officer in charge, said the tractor and post rammer were taken from a Tauhoa property, more than 40km south of Mangawhai, in August.

The owners told police the theft had a massive impact on their livelihood, and made them and the wider community feel unsafe.