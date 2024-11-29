Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Police find more than $100k of stolen farming machinery in Mangawhai

Northern Advocate
2 mins to read
Wellsford police located stolen machinery in Mangawhai. Photo / Google

Wellsford police located stolen machinery in Mangawhai. Photo / Google

More than $100,000 of stolen farming machinery has been uncovered in Mangawhai by police.

A John Deere tractor, post rammer, digger, and wood chipper were among the illegal loot found after police executed a search warrant on Sunday.

Police did not say where in Mangawhai the search took place.

Sergeant Dan McDermott, Wellsford Police Station officer in charge, said the tractor and post rammer were taken from a Tauhoa property, more than 40km south of Mangawhai, in August.

The owners told police the theft had a massive impact on their livelihood, and made them and the wider community feel unsafe.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Since then, police have been working hard to establish who was responsible and where the items were,” McDermott said.

All but one of the items - which included an implement trailer - had been returned to the owners.

“We are now looking for the owner of a missing or stolen Hansa C13 Wood Chipper to come forward.“

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Police are looking for the owner of a missing or stolen Hansa C13 Wood Chipper. Photo / NZ Police
Police are looking for the owner of a missing or stolen Hansa C13 Wood Chipper. Photo / NZ Police

McDermott said police will require proof of ownership.

The Tauhoa property owners urged communities to help police hold criminals to account.

Wellsford police have this year, up to October received 144 reports of theft.

Of those, 47 were related to motor vehicles, two were about handling stolen property, and the remainder were for items other than vehicles.

McDermott said anyone with information about the stolen farming machinery was asked to contact police on 105, using reference number 241125/7163.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate