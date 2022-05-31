A Givealittle page has been launched to help the family of Gaelene Bright, pictured. Photo / Supplied

Police have confirmed the body found in Waipoua Forest last month was missing Northland woman Gaelene Bright.

A 65-year-old man, who has name suppression, has been charged with Bright's murder and possession of a firearm. He was remanded in custody to appear in the High Court at Whangārei later this month.

Bright, 69, went missing on May 1 after leaving a friend's house in her hometown of Waimamaku - a small rural village in South Hokianga.

Police, backed up by trained volunteers from Far North Search and Rescue, located Bright's body near Tane Māhuta on May 17 after days of combing the forest as well as bush around properties in Waimamaku.

Police had extended their deepest condolences to Bright's family and friends.

In the wake of her death, the Waimamamaku Resource Centre "who supports Waimamaku in whatever way we're able" has launched a Givealittle page to help Bright's family. At edition time, the page had already raised more than $6000.

"People have been asking how they can support Gaelene's family. Some of the ideas discussed include donating food, making meals and opening an account at the Four Square," the page read.

"While all of these things are going on, we would also like to raise some funds for her family."

Bright's obituary described her as a "cherished" mother of five, "adored" nana to six grandchildren and aunt to five nieces and nephews.

John Wigglesworth, who volunteered at Kohukohu's Village Arts Gallery with Bright, previously spoke of how she was a lovely, cheerful person who was "really loved in the community".

Bright was well-known in Kohukohu, where she was active in the town's vibrant arts scene, before moving to Waimamaku on the other side of Hokianga Harbour.

There she also played an active part in the town's cultural life and lent a hand at theatre productions as far away as Kerikeri on the opposite coast.