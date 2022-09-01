The 10-year-old girls' cross country race gets underway in the Whangārei Primary School Sports Association's cross country champs at Barge Park on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte

The 10-year-old girls' cross country race gets underway in the Whangārei Primary School Sports Association's cross country champs at Barge Park on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Around 950 Northland primary school children battled four seasons in one day in the

Whangārei Primary School Sports Association's cross country champs this week.

The year 4 - year 8 students (aged from 8-12 plus) came from 33 schools across the region and WPSSA chairman Scotty Delamere said it was a fantastic event on Tuesday at

Whangārei's Barge Park that saw many schools competing after previous years of Covid restrictions.

Delamere said the children really did have to battle the elements, with wind, rain, warm, sunny weather and cold spells.

The winner of the 10-year-old boys race at the Whangārei Primary School Sports Association's cross country champs on Tuesday was Mathias Jerez from Whangārei Primary. Photo / Tania Whyte

''It really was four seasons in one day for them, but they had a great time. We had age group categories with about 140 kids in each race which really gave them some edge.''

He said WPSSA had a great working relationship with Whangārei Girls High School which provided 22 students to help manage the event, working as marshals and other coordination roles.

''It's a really good partnership. It's good for the younger kids to have older students there to support and encourage them,'' he said.

Ruby Woods from Matarau School, was the winner of the 10-year-old girls cross country race. Photo / Tania Whyte

''With us coming out of Covid (lockdowns) and schools all now back, it's encouraging that so many have come for the event. It's just great to see them back and getting involved.''

Delamere said full results would appear on the WPSSA website (www.sporty.co.nz/wpssa) in the next week.

Bo Baker from Parua Bay, was second in the 10 year-old-girls cross country race on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the action from the event.

Family and teachers cheer on the students at the Whangārei Primary School Sports Association's cross country champs on Tuesday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Zola McDonald from Excellere College encourages her team at the Whangārei Primary School Sports Association's cross country champs at Barge Park. Photo / Tania Whyte