Photos: Waipapa chemical spill exercise tests firefighters' skills

Firefighters in splash suits drag Mitre 10 worker David Guy (playing the part of a dead forklift driver) out of the building. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters in splash suits drag Mitre 10 worker David Guy (playing the part of a dead forklift driver) out of the building. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Emergency personnel from as far away as Whangārei descended on Waipapa on Monday night after a spill of a highly toxic chemical left multiple store workers dead and injured.

While the scene may have looked alarming to anyone passing by, it was, fortunately, an exercise designed to test the skills of firefighters and medics in case they ever need to respond to the real thing.

It also aimed to hone cooperation between different services with Fire and Emergency NZ, St John Ambulance, police and the Far North District Council taking part.

The exercise was organised by Kerikeri Fire Brigade and held at Mitre 10 Kerikeri, with store staff volunteering to play the part of chemical poisoning victims — a brave role, because for most it involved decontamination under a fire hose after being dragged out of the building by volunteer firefighters clad in chemical splash suits.

About 40 firefighters took part from Kerikeri, Paihia, Kaikohe, Kawakawa and Whangārei, along with at least six St John responders. A hazmat mobile command unit was also dispatched from Whangārei.

The Kerikeri-based Rapid Relief Team, a volunteer group which provides food for emergency services personnel at major incidents, made sure no one went home hungry afterwards.

Bay of Islands Airport firefighters Mark Wood (left) and Craig Laybourn discuss how they're going to tackle the spill. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri St John first responder Karin Broughton plays the part of an annoying bystander. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters from the Kerikeri and Paihia brigades hose down contaminated Mitre 10 workers. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters clad in chemical splash suits check the status of a forklift driver involved in the spill. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters in splash suits drag Mitre 10 worker David Guy (playing the part of a dead forklift driver) out of the building. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters drag store manager Will Smith to safety. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paihia firefighter Edwin van Dijk gives Mitre 10 store manager Will Smith a decontamination hose-down. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Volunteer firefighter Heath Taylor carries 7-year-old Liam Smith, of Coopers Beach, to safety. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mitre 10 employee Emilie Leduc gets a hose-down after being dragged clear of the building. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mitre 10 employees Liam Southon (front) of Ōkaihau and Will Smith of Coopers Beach warm up after their decontamination. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Katherine Leduc from Haruru is dragged to safety by firefighters. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Firefighters resort to a wheelbarrow to get Mitre 10 garden centre employee Anthony Buckels, playing the part of a chemical spill victim, out of the store. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri firefighters Glen Scott and Annabel Wood use air bags to lift a pallet off a simulated patient. Photo / Peter de Graaf

St John medics Sue Gibb (left) and Denis Orme check out Mitre 10 Kerikeri co-owner Ben Leduc, acting the part of a patient overcome by fumes. Photo / Peter de Graaf