Photos: Ukraine Peace Flotilla sails to Helena Bay

Helena Bay paddleboarder Carol Armitage, with Puku the beagle, shows her support for the peace movement and the people of Ukraine. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Yachts, dinghies, kayaks and even a beagle on a paddleboard converged on Helena Bay on Sunday calling for an end to the war in Ukraine — and to urge Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, who owns a luxury lodge at the secluded Northland bay, to pressure President Vladimir Putin to halt the invasion. The Ukraine Peace Flotilla brought together vessels from Coromandel, Auckland, Whangārei and the Bay of Islands, as well as protest veterans who in decades past had sailed to Moruroa Atoll in a bid to stop French nuclear testing. Photos by the Northern Advocate.

The sun rises as the fleet leaves Whangaruru Harbour. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Ukraine Peace Flotilla makes its way down the coast at dawn. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Ukraine Peace Flotilla makes its way down the coast south of Whangaruru Harbour at dawn. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The historic schooner Windborne leads the way to Helena Bay. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Phil Vine and Senthil Balasubramani of Greenpeace with a banner saying "no war" in Russian. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Flotilla coordinator Thomas Everth (second from left) uses a drone to capture early morning footage as the fleet nears Helena Bay. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The flotilla, led by the historic schooner Windborne, arrives at the Helena Bay mansion of Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Someone has used seaweed to write the clear but mis-spelled message "Stand up to Puten" in front of Abramov's mansion. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The yacht Tumua calls for a freeze on oligarch assets. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Windborne, a 1928 schooner based in Whitianga, and Mary of York, a Chesapeake skipjack from Kerikeri, cruise past Abramov's Helena Bay hideaway. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ukrainian colours fly from the cutter Te Taranui. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"No war, peace now." Photo / Peter de Graaf

Boats big and small took part in the protest. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Carmen Hetaraka of Te Uri o Hikihiki (right) accompanies the peace flotilla. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Carmen Hetaraka of Te Uri o Hikihiki sings a waiata. Photo / Peter de Graaf