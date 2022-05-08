The planting day took place on the banks of Te Tahawai Creek, a tributary of Kerikeri's Wairoa Stream. Photo / Peter de Graaf

About 50 volunteers made short work of a planting day in Kerikeri on Sunday, taking just over an hour to plant 900 shrubs and trees along the banks of Te Tahawai Stream at the top of Mill Lane.

The working bee was part of a much bigger project to restore the once-weed-infested, rubbish-strewn Wairoa Stream and turn it into a walkway and wildlife corridor.

The planted area is between Placemakers and the retirement village being developed by Arvida at the end of Hall Rd.

Project leader Rod Brown said the planting day was a partnership between Vision Kerikeri, Friends of Wairoa Stream, Shadehouse volunteers who grew the seedlings, and Arvida workers who prepared the site by removing a thick carpet of jasmine and other weeds, then mulched the entire area. Photos by Peter de Graaf.

Green MP turned Far North district councillor David Clendon (left) and Mike Thompson, of South Kerikeri Inlet Landcare, take a break from planting. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Howard Smith (left) and Eddy Gompelman at work beside Te Tahawai Creek. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Neve Clapton (left) and mum Jo Clapton, of Kerikeri, celebrate Mother's Day by looking after Mother Earth. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The title of youngest volunteer went to 5-year-old Hugo Ducker of Kerikeri. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bird's-eye view of the planting site at Te Tahawai Creek, between the Placemakers store at the top of Mill Lane and Arvida's Te Puna Waiora retirement village. Photo / Dane Hawker

Arvida resident Christine Cronshaw with Don Wise (Quail Ridge) and Eric Cronshaw (Arvida). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Trevor Buckley of Kerikeri deals to a moth plant, one of Northland's worst weeds. Photo / Peter de Graaf