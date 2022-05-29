McKenna Watkins, 6 takes a breather after a an exciting session on the bouncy castle. Photo / Tania Whyte

Bouncy castles, ponies and a big blue tractor – a children's dream which drew Whangārei families to Barge Park on Saturday.

About 1000 people attended the Pink Ribbon Gala, a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Foundation, declared a success by the organiser and owner of Flourish Maternity, Alisha Harper.

It was the second event Harper organised in support of the charity after her mother underwent breast cancer treatment 18 months ago.

This year's gala, however, was a step up from the mum's day out last year after Harper's best friend, Anna Barge from Forever Memories Photography , came on board.

The pair pulled together a fun event for young families with various stalls, delicious treats, face paint and actions for the kids.

""We had lots of positive feedback from the kids and parents – it was a huge turnout," Harper said.

She said the support that her mother received during her cancer treatment was "incredible" and the event helped raise funds for an important cause.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to capture the action at Barge Park.

Oto Sladecek, 1, walks with dad among the pink balloons. Photo / Tania Whyte

Lucy Jones, 4, has fun on the bouncy castle. Photo / Tania Whyte

Jared and Enfys Ross in line for the popular pony ride. Photo / Tania Whyte

Chopper the miniature pony waits on Stevie Matson, 2.5 and mum Michelle. Photo / Tania Whyte

Testje Fiddler and sons Harvey, 4, and Jackson, 6, decorate cupcakes. Photo / Tania Whyte

Mum Kayla-Marie Weber snuggles up to son Hudson Grace. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland Vintage Machinery Club members provided popular tractor rides. Photo / Tania Whyte