Tuvaluan performers at at the Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival 2023 at Hihiaua, in Whangārei on Saturday.

Tuvaluan performers at at the Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival 2023 at Hihiaua, in Whangārei on Saturday.

Pacific Island culture was front and centre at the Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival 2023 at Whangārei’s Hihiaua Peninsula on Saturday.

Thousands of people attended what is the biggest Pasifika event in Northland.

Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival represented a localised effort to reflect the Pacific community who reside within Te Tai Tokerau. This platform showcases the uniqueness and similarities collectively with colour and vibrancy in Pasifika culture via arts, craft, food, song, dance and language.

With host Kiribati and adoption of the theme around sustainability, climate change, zero waste and resilience it also drew attention to significant issues that face Pacific Island nations.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along to soak up the culture.

Niue performances from Hikurangi Primary students at Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival.

Some of the Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival crowd.

Tuvaluan performances at the festival.

Tikipunga High students. perform at the Pasifika Fusion Fest.

Some of performers at the Northland Pasifika Fusion Festival 2023 at Hihiaua Peninsula.

Hikurangi Primary students at the Northland Pasifika Fusion Fest.