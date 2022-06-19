Northern AdvocateUpdated
Photos: Oromahoe School welcomes Matariki with festival of light
2 minutes to read
Allie Stott, 8, Hanna Carlyon (8, as an illuminated jellyfish) and Poppy O'Brien, 7, light up the lantern trail. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A huge crowd turned out for Oromahoe School's Matariki Light Festival on Sunday evening after it was postponed by 24 hours due to Saturday's heavy rain.
Festival-goers enjoyed live music, lots of warming kai, facepainting, a glow-in-the-dark tunnel, and a lantern trail around the school grounds highlighting student creativity.
For many, however, the highlight was simply catching up with old friends around a brazier after two years of cancelled and disrupted events.
Proceeds from the school's biggest fundraiser of the year will pay for improvements to its outdoor spaces. Oromahoe is off State Highway 10 about 12km south of Kerikeri.