Photos: Oromahoe School welcomes Matariki with festival of light

Allie Stott, 8, Hanna Carlyon (8, as an illuminated jellyfish) and Poppy O'Brien, 7, light up the lantern trail. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A huge crowd turned out for Oromahoe School's Matariki Light Festival on Sunday evening after it was postponed by 24 hours due to Saturday's heavy rain.

Festival-goers enjoyed live music, lots of warming kai, facepainting, a glow-in-the-dark tunnel, and a lantern trail around the school grounds highlighting student creativity.

For many, however, the highlight was simply catching up with old friends around a brazier after two years of cancelled and disrupted events.

Proceeds from the school's biggest fundraiser of the year will pay for improvements to its outdoor spaces. Oromahoe is off State Highway 10 about 12km south of Kerikeri.

Twins Ivy and Izzy Fouhy, 9, take part in a kapa haka performance. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Eleven-year-olds Natalee Bergman (Oromahoe) and Jada Taituha (Pakaraka) play keyboards in an all-school band. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Teacher Joseph Lickness directs the school band in a fetching costume. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Marie Sarsaba, left, and Nyssa Auld do a roaring trade in lamb kebabs. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Nuka Wood is the master of the wood-fired pizza oven. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Festival-goers choose from a huge range of hanmade lanterns. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Festival-goers keep warm around a brazier. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Clare Ellis, of Kerikeri's Flute Farm, makes music with Havana, 4, and Sahara Barron, 6. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Covers band Jam Sandwich entertains the crowd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Eight-year-old Hanna Carlyon lights up the evening as an illuminated jellyfish. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Friends Lola Grant, 6, left, Phoebe Vink, 6, and Evie Hunt, 8, enjoy the festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ten-year-old facepainting expert CJ Stott shows Kaysha Thompson-Ngawati, 6, her handiwork. Photo / Peter de Graaf