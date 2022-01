Kingfishers at Tamaterau, Whangārei Heads during the level 4 lockdown in August. Photo / Michael Cunningham

2021 was a busy year and Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was around to catch all the action. Here is a selection of his favourite photos from the year.

Ruakākā Beach looking towards Whangārei Heads. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Savannah is one of the oldest lions at the Big Cats Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary. The sanctuary opened to the public again last year. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Salvation Army Whangārei team leader Trevor McLean. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hello Pickle owner/operator Kara Hosznyak prepares to welcome people back after the level 4 lockdown. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Morning sun shines through the tauihu (prow carving) of the great waka Ngatokimatawhaorua on Waitangi Day. Photo / Michal Cunningham

In June the Hatea River bridge was raised before dawn to allow the gold cupola for the Hundertwasser Arts Centre to pass under. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Reuben Leslie from Tikipunga enjoys the eighth annual Tiaho Trust Ruakākā Surf Day. Photo / Michael Cunningham